Most speakers who came before the Denton City Council on Tuesday spoke against the redistricting map proposed by council member Brian Beck.
Beck’s plan was the council majority’s favorite heading into the meeting. Council member Jesse Davis, who submitted two proposed maps of his own, and Mayor Gerard Hudspeth were the sole opposition.
Council members heard added input Tuesday from 27 speakers on the issue of redrawing district boundaries. More people spoke against Beck’s proposal than in favor of readopting the existing boundaries, at a rate of roughly 4-1.
Hudspeth said another 13 people submitted forms in opposition of Beck’s plan, as well as three people who were in favor but did not speak Tuesday.
The existing boundaries were drawn a decade ago, and the next chance to update them would be after the 2030 census.
Despite vocal appeals to readopt the existing boundaries as a neutral option, Mayor Pro Tem Paul Meltzer said that simply isn’t the case.
“The status quo map is not neutral,” he said.
He argued the existing boundaries are gerrymandered. He cited the existing division in the Pecan Creek neighborhood, as well as the core historic area around the University of North Texas, as two examples.
“What you’re hearing proposed are ways to undo a very manipulated current map,” Meltzer said.
Debate over the past several weeks has been largely between proposals submitted by Beck and Davis. Both maps would more evenly distribute residents between the four council districts, and both are bound by the same nine guidelines passed by the council in October.
The largest sticking points have been what district to include the Denton landfill in, where to put the Denia neighborhood and how to district Robson Ranch.
Council members Vicki Byrd, Deb Armintor, Alison Maguire and Beck had already shown a preference for Beck’s map before Tuesday’s meeting kicked off.
Mayor Gerard Hudspeth made clear he preferred to keep the existing district boundaries but otherwise supported Davis’ changes.
Meltzer had expressed a preference for Beck’s map while maintaining his intent to wait to hear from voters during Tuesday’s public hearing.
Beck submitted his proposed map early in the process. Davis later submitted two maps with the latest iteration being submitted this past week.
Beck’s map would more drastically shift existing district boundaries. That includes elongating a district along Denton’s southern edge to include Robson Ranch and residents east toward Denton’s border with the Lake Cities.
His map would also put the Denia neighborhood into District 3, which would itself shift to include much of northwest Denton with an added extension that would encompass neighborhoods east of Denia and south of Interstate 35E.
District 1 would stretch to Denton’s eastern border near Lewisville Lake, and, in exchange, District 2 would gain three voting precincts in central Denton currently included in District 1.
Davis’ newest map would shift a handful of precincts along existing district boundaries with the largest change being the merging of the Denia neighborhood with District 3. As of Tuesday, Denia was a peninsula of District 4 jutting into District 3.
Davis, reached by phone Monday afternoon, said he sees Beck’s map as an attempt to dilute the voting power of Robson Ranch, which is one of the most reliably conservative parts of Denton.
Davis won election to the council in 2019 with nearly double the votes earned by his two political opponents combined. The vast majority of those — 1,280 out of his total of 1,723 votes — came from the voting precinct that includes Robson Ranch.
Nearly three-quarters of the same precinct voted for then-candidate Donald Trump.
“If you watch the social media traffic you get this sense from people that progressives in Denton think Robson Ranch is this 600-pound gorilla,” Davis said.
He argued that isn’t the case, and Robson is less powerful and in some ways less conservative than many people suspect.
“[Other council members] want a more progressive map, and they’re going to bend over backwards to get it,” he said Monday.
Beck, also contacted by phone Monday, dismissed those allegations. As for the more drastic shape changes in his map compared to Davis’, Beck said he didn’t approach the issue in that way.
“The first thing I did was reunite communities of interest and make sure we don’t split them up,” he said.
That includes the University of North Texas campus and surrounding neighborhoods, Pecan Creek and southern Denton neighborhoods.
Davis, in his written proposal, also said his map reunites the currently split Pecan Creek area, as well as including placing Denia with the UNT community, among other inclusions.
Beck, when asked about allegations of age discrimination related to the Robson redistricting, said the city’s consultant in the process thinks all proposed maps would pass legal muster.
Additionally, he said Robson Ranch isn’t the only age-limited community in Denton and that such communities are spread across the city.
Davis, during a Monday City Council work session, said he’d seen roughly 100 emails from Robson Ranch residents who were worried they would be worse represented if their district were drastically changed.
“They’ve been voting in the same district for the past 10 years and are very comfortable with that,” he said.
Davis has maintained throughout the process that his map stays truer to the redistricting guidelines council laid out in October.
While it’s true his map is more evenly populated than Beck’s, adherence to many other guidelines is more subjective.
“Council member Davis has presented two maps that address both priorities as council articulated them, but they’re not getting any consideration and I don’t know why,” Hudspeth said Monday. “I know why — I want to hear it explained to me.”
He added that he hopes citizens ask some of the same questions he had in mind during Tuesday’s public forum.
Many speakers Tuesday reiterated Davis’ feelings that the council was attempting to gerrymander Districts 3 and 4 to dilute conservative voices in Robson Ranch and therefore add another liberal council member.
Council races are nonpartisan.
Maguire currently represents District 4, which would include Robson Ranch if Beck’s map passes. She acknowledged Tuesday night that she was voting against her own political self-interest by pursuing that course.
The final major point of contention between the Beck and Davis map proposals is Beck’s redistricting of the Denton landfill into District 1.
That district is historically the most racially diverse among the four, and many residents in Southeast Denton believe the city government still treats it worse than other, more affluent parts of town.
Byrd currently represents District 1. She has maintained throughout the process that redistricting the landfill into her district does not disenfranchise her constituents.
Instead, she asked her colleagues and voters to consider boundary lines over perceived optics of the move.
Mayor Hudspeth brought up the symbolic move of the landfill into the council district that has faced the most historical persecution of any other part of town.
“I’ve talked to some people who do not find it maybe as alarming as I do,” he said Monday. “The majority do find it alarming.”
Hudspeth said the issue is a sort of test to see how well the city government handles issues of diversity and inclusion, and he said he shouldn’t have had to be the person to bring up the proposal’s optics.
Beck has maintained it’s best to lump all landfill neighbors into the same district to increase their representation.
“The voices of the people around something like the landfill are amplified when they have a common person that they know to go to,” he said.
When asked how he balances optics against representation, Hudspeth asked if “the person that didn’t even think about the optics for Black people be the person who says, ‘Hey, this is good for Black people?’”
Hudspeth represented District 1 before his successful bid for mayor. He and Byrd have sparred over their understanding of the district over the past few weeks.
The council will make its final decision during its regular meeting next Tuesday, Dec. 14. That will give officials enough time with the new boundaries to prepare for municipal elections in 2022.
Many speakers Tuesday threatened retribution at the ballot box, so potential fallout from the Dec. 14 decision likely won’t be apparent until next May.
Filing opens for council seats on Jan. 19.