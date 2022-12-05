Alison Maguire
Alison Maguire stands next to Mayor Gerard Hudspeth as he presents her with a proclamation in appreciation of her service during a Denton City Council meeting on Nov. 22. The mayor has now introduced a resolution to remove Maguire from the Board of Directors for the Denton County Transportation Authority, which the City Council will consider on Tuesday.

 Maria Crane/For the DRC

Alison Maguire, who represented District 4 on the Denton City Council before being removed in a politically motivated recall election, remains under fire as Denton's mayor seeks to replace her on the Denton County Transportation Authority Board of Directors with someone who is more friendly to GoZone and the city’s plans, her supporters claim. 

Maguire claims Mayor Gerard Hudspeth’s move to replace her is in response to her vocal criticism of “certain members of council,” primarily at-large Place 6 council member Chris Watts, Denton's former mayor and the former DCTA board member behind replacing DCTA bus routes with GoZone vans despite the council’s wishes in July 2021 to keep the established bus routes.

