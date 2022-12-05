Alison Maguire, who represented District 4 on the Denton City Council before being removed in a politically motivated recall election, remains under fire as Denton's mayor seeks to replace her on the Denton County Transportation Authority Board of Directors with someone who is more friendly to GoZone and the city’s plans, her supporters claim.
Maguire claims Mayor Gerard Hudspeth’s move to replace her is in response to her vocal criticism of “certain members of council,” primarily at-large Place 6 council member Chris Watts, Denton's former mayor and the former DCTA board member behind replacing DCTA bus routes with GoZone vans despite the council’s wishes in July 2021 to keep the established bus routes.
In an attached resolution to Tuesday's agenda, Hudspeth writes, “Whereas, the City Council deems it in the public interest to appoint a new City of Denton primary representative to the Authority Board to serve the remainder of the current term expiring Nov. 12, 2023.”
It was unclear Monday why Hudspeth deems Maguire's removal from the board to be in the public interest. He didn’t respond to requests for comment by Monday evening.
The City Council is also expected to vote on removing Maguire from the Denton County Behavioral Health Leadership Board.
Both of Maguire’s terms expire next year. It would take a majority of the council, which now numbers six members after Maguire's recall, to remove her from her positions. The council is scheduled to discuss and vote on Maguire's removals during the 6:30 p.m. council meeting Tuesday.
“I think a certain amount of this is personal now from Hudspeth and Watts,” Maguire said Monday. “I have angered some powerful people, and now they don’t want me to be part of local leadership in any capacity.”
While she was expecting the mayor to seek her removal, Maguire said she wasn’t expecting it to happen this week. She was scheduled to present to the council at Tuesday's work session as the DCTA representative to offer a recap of the “many things that happened at DCTA” and a summary of where DCTA is heading under new leadership.
She said she didn’t find out about the mayor’s plans until the agenda was released on Friday, which was when she realized she wouldn’t be giving her presentation about DCTA.
“I just want to say that I feel that the work that I’ve been doing on the DCTA board for the last year has been of high quality,” Maguire said. “I think even though I might not have the resume that some of the other board members have, I’ve worked really hard and continue to work really hard to understand the function of the agency so I can make decisions and support its mission — which is moving people.
“At the certain points in the past, that mission has gotten lost,” she added. “I feel confident in the new leadership. Paul Cristina [DCTA's new CEO] has been really transforming the agency in a remarkable way. I really, really want to have the opportunity to continue supporting that work.”
After Tuesday's City Council agenda was posted, former council member Deb Armintor commented about Hudspeth’s plans in a Sunday tweet, claiming Hudspeth and Watts were part of a “Good ol’ Boys Club.” She wrote that they were seeking to replace Maguire on DCTA with one of Watts’ “GoZone buddies,” Pat Smith from the nonprofit Serve Denton, who lost the vote for the DCTA board to Maguire in October 2021.
Armintor also alleged Hudspeth would be taking Maguire’s spot on the behavioral health board, though he already sits on the committee.
Smith told the Denton Record-Chronicle in a Monday afternoon email that, as determined in October 2021, he is an alternate for the DCTA board and has been approached about replacing Maguire. He didn’t respond to a question about his friendship with Watts in relation to Armintor’s allegation.
Watts, though, told the Record-Chronicle on Monday that Maguire’s removal wasn’t initiated by him despite her public criticism of him.
“In no way have I been behind asking for Alison Maguire to be removed,” he said.
In her Sunday tweet, Armintor encouraged Maguire’s supporters to reach out to the mayor and council members. One of her supporters tagged the Record-Chronicle in a Sunday morning email to the mayor and council.
“Enough madness. End the vendetta,” read the email from Ross Blair. “Let's put the concept of ‘service’ back into public service. Alison has endeavored to serve the public. Keep Alison on the board and committee.”
When the City Council in October 2021 decided in a split vote to replace Watts with Maguire on the DCTA board, several members voiced displeasure that Watts hadn't followed their wishes, including that a six-month trial window be implemented for DCTA's fixed bus routes instead of the 90-day trial window Watts proposed. At the time, Watts said he wouldn’t have been able to get a six-month trial passed.
During the first year on the DCTA board, Maguire became an advocate for keeping the bus routes, a far different stance than Watts had taken over his two-year term.
GoZone has been struggling with several issues since then, including longer wait times or no rides at all for many people. In late April, the DCTA approved an additional $1.47 million in funds to GoZone in hopes of bringing down the long wait times.
Part of the criticism against GoZone and DCTA's management of its bus routes included a popular meme Maguire posted in January on Facebook, which led to the petition to recall her in a effort led by former council member Don Duff. Duff's Robson Ranch neighborhood became part of Maguire’s constituency after redistricting in late 2021.
District 4 voted to recall Maguire in early November.
Maguire on Monday said the meme might have been behind the mayor’s decision to remove her from the boards, as well as her vocal criticism of Watts, which “caused some public embarrassment as a result of that.”
Maguire said she has not been accused of going against the city or the public’s wishes or of not doing good work. She instead has taken a similar stance as DCTA's new CEO, Cristina, by pointing out that the city could have both the bus routes and GoZone.
Maguire claimed GoZone is good for large portions of the city but isn’t working well around the core of the city or the campuses of Texas Woman’s University and the University of North Texas.
In late November, Cristina reiterated a similar stance when he spoke with the Record-Chronicle.
“I think what we’re seeing is that GoZone’s really effective at moving people, and there’s an opportunity to be a complementary sort of mode to fixed route,” Cristina said last month. “If you can get 10, 20 people on a bus in a given hour, that’s obviously more effective for moving those people overall. That’s the exercise we’re trying to do, and we don’t know. We haven’t predetermined any outcomes on this, but we’re going to begin the process of just looking at the options.”
As for replacing Maguire, Mayor Pro Tem Brian Beck, who represents District 2, called it “political drama” and pointed out that Maguire hasn’t expressed a desire to step down and claimed Maguire “is a regular participant, highly engaged, and often the only board member attending community events. The default and status quo position is to simply leave her in place.”
“What I seem to be hearing is a shared and practiced narrative of members of council and their loyal surrogates, in what feels like a ‘quiet-part-out-loud’ style ‘retribution’ for perceived past slights,” Beck wrote in a Monday afternoon email to the Record-Chronicle. “As such, it would make it seem this is about ego and/or scoring political points, rather than the thoughtful deliberation of what’s good policy for Denton.
“While I appreciate a good piece of political drama, I would rather avoid more play-acting and get back to meaningful actions,” he said.
Beck ended his response by pointing out that Maguire has had an intense impact on “improving public transit and mental health in our community.”
“It’s hard for me to imagine supporting any change,” Beck said.
