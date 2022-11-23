Council meeting screenshot

Denton City Council member Brandon Chase McGee appeared via video chat in a special-called meeting Tuesday.

 Screenshot

Denton City Council member Brandon Chase McGee, a professional truck driver, appeared to have been driving his truck route while joining a special-called council meeting Tuesday morning on video, and violating state law in the process.

McGee participated via video chat to vote on certifying the election results regarding former City Council member Alison Maguire’s recall and Denton’s marijuana decriminalization ordinance.

