Denton City Council member Brandon McGee billed himself during his campaign for office as an 18-wheeler truck driver who was seeking “to step up and fight for a better Denton.”
“This campaign and city council seat is for the loving people of Denton, not political parties or major corporations,” his campaign website pointed out before the May 7 election.
A member of Denton’s Zoning Board of Adjustment and the board of the New Leaders Council nonprofit, McGee is a college-educated truck driver who had garnered support from Denton Together, a group of volunteers who are working to elect progressive Democrats in Denton County. According to the Denton Together website, they’ve supported 12 winning elections.
McGee was one of several Denton council members and candidates who have received the group’s support, including Vicki Byrd, Brian Beck and Alison Maguire. The group also supported former council members Paul Meltzer and Deborah Armintor — the latter of whom led the effort to win approval for the city’s just-passed reproductive rights resolution.
“Brandon gave a great speech in support of the resolution at the work session,” Armintor said. “It was moving, and it seemed to be from the heart. It was the kind of speech where this person is for it, and this is solid.”
Then, Tuesday evening at the Denton City Council meeting, in front of hundreds of supporters, McGee seemed to waver in his support of the resolution.
The resolution, introduced by council member Maguire, had no real teeth, opponents on the council said, since law enforcement officers are sworn to uphold the law of the land. Council members in favor pointed out that the resolution would simply ask Denton police to make investigating and tracking abortions a low priority on the totem pole of felonies to tackle.
Tax dollars should be spent elsewhere, such as on bike lanes, parks, roads and sidewalks, supporters of the resolution echoed when they approached the microphone Tuesday evening to speak during the two-hour comment period on the resolution.
But dictating what police should or shouldn’t make a priority isn’t the job of the council, Chris Watts, Denton’s former mayor and a current council member, told the hundreds who had gathered in support of the resolution inside City Hall and outside in the courtyard, where a big-screen TV had been set up for people to watch a livestream of the meeting.
Mayor Gerard Hudspeth shared a similar sentiment when he discussed how residents hadn’t seen the updated version of the resolution, which contained minor changes Maguire said were made to limit the city’s liability in a lawsuit.
McGee, though, had become the outlier after word spread among supporters that he planned to change his position on the resolution. Supporter Keri Caruthers, who has known McGee for a long time, said she spoke with McGee shortly before he took his seat on the dais Tuesday evening. He came up to her, she said, and hugged her and whispered to her.
“Something to the effect of ‘no matter how I vote tonight, just know that I love you,’” Caruthers said, recalling their conversation. “And I’m like, ‘No matter what?’ And he says, ‘I love you.’ I was like, ‘Dude, don’t forget the people who got you here.’”
McGee told the Denton Record-Chronicle on Wednesday that he didn’t flip — that he always had planned to vote yes. He said he’d been in conversations with the mayor and the two council members who didn’t support the resolution to see if there was some kind of middle ground. He said he did have some concerns with the language and wanted to make sure the council wouldn’t be setting policy that could lead to litigation.
“The city is fighting too many lawsuits with taxpayers’ dollars,” McGee said.
One of those lawsuits has to do with Maguire’s recall, which will take place in November unless a judge rules otherwise. The council approved a recall election 7-0 and set the date during Tuesday’s meeting.
Caruthers questioned McGee’s claim about his vote on the reproductive rights resolution.
“Why would you put any doubt with that statement?” she asked. “That is how it started. I sat there for a couple of minutes and thought, ‘I have to get people on the horn because if I don’t say anything, and he waffles …’”
She said she texted about it with a friend who, in turn, began sharing it with other people.
“I am nervous about what would have happened if I had not brought it out to somebody,” Caruthers said.
Ice dancer
Well before his political aspirations, McGee was a figure skater in the late ’90s, beginning when he was in middle school. A Wichita, Kansas, native, he grew up in a single-parent household and followed his passion for dancing into college at the University of North Texas, where he studied dance and met his ex-wife, who was also a dancer.
Though McGee said he spent much more time dancing than skating, he cared enough about it to partner with a figure skater, Gillian Goddard, and began working toward their Olympic figure-skating dreams.
During the council’s retreat over the weekend, McGee called himself a former Olympic-level athlete and mentioned his ice dance experience to council and staff.
“For those of you who don’t know, I used to be an ice dancer,” McGee said, as seen in the Day 2 retreat video on the council’s website. “I was an alternate in 2006 in Torino [Palavela]. And like, I fell a bunch. And like, immediately when you fall, if you are thinking about your fall, you fall again. Trust me. You have to focus on the next element because as an ice dancer, you’re usually carrying a girl. So I can’t focus on what I did wrong or I will fall and hurt her.
“That’s how I look at the council,” he continued. “We’ve got people looking to us to make the right decision, and I’ve got to move on to the next one.”
When the Record-Chronicle contacted him to discuss his vote Tuesday night and his skating background, McGee said, “I don’t talk about my figure skating — something I would appreciate you wouldn’t print.”
After a back and forth about why the Record-Chronicle had to print it, McGee continued, “I used to be an ice dancer, and my partner [and I] worked very hard,” he said. “Our dreams were the Olympics, but we fell short. My figure skating [partnership] broke up, and that was the end of my career.”
In the courtyard
Shortly after the council meeting started Tuesday evening, word about McGee’s possible decision to vote against the reproductive rights resolution began to spread on social media and among the hundreds of supporters who were lingering inside and outside the council meeting.
At 7:15 p.m., the Twitter account Don’t Mess With Trans Texans posted a screenshot from Armintor of a short text message stream between her and McGee. “Everyone: Looks like our 4th vote, Brandon Chase McGee is going to betray us,” Armintor wrote.
June 29, 2022
In their text exchange, Armintor told McGee:
“There is a rumor going around that you are voting no on abortion resolution. If that happens I will personally lead the movement to recall you. That is a betrayal of the people who supported you. Please answer me.”
McGee responded, “Don’t do that.”
“No, YOU don’t do that,” Armintor replied. “If you vote yes I love you forever. If you vote no, I’m your worst enemy, and I will lead the movement to recall you.”
In a follow-up interview with the Record-Chronicle, Armintor said she was shocked to read about Caruthers’ conversation with McGee, especially after hearing his work session speech about why he supported putting the resolution on the agenda.
“That wasn’t what I wanted to hear,” Armintor said of McGee’s response to her text message. “That’s completely wrong.”
Several of his supporters had resigned themselves to the fact he would vote no on the resolution, and it seemed that way when he began discussing the resolution toward the end of the council meeting.
“I received a lot of feedback via email about making Denton a sanctuary city, so I want to speak directly to that if you don’t mind,” McGhee said during the council discussion on the resolution.
He turned to his computer monitor to read a prepared statement that seemed to echo what Hudspeth, Watts and council member Jesse Davis had been claiming since last weekend at the council retreat:
“While many of us disagree with the Supreme Court’s decision and the trigger law, there is nothing City Council can do to make Denton a sanctuary city from the state’s abortion laws. Our police are only one of many law enforcement agencies or others that can enforce the trigger law within our city’s boundaries.
“In addition, the city of Denton and its employees, while in performance of official duties, must comply with state law. Our police officers took an oath to uphold the law, even those that they find personally objectionable.
“While the City Council as a governing body may express its extreme displeasure with the Supreme Court’s decision and the Legislature, any action taken by council to decriminalize abortion or thwart the reporting or the investigation and the prosecution of a crime, including designating Denton as a sanctuary city, is preempted by state law and could subject providers and employees to civil and criminal penalties.”
McGee ended his statement and addressed the crowd, which had packed the council chambers for most of the evening. “OK, Denton is not going to be a sanctuary city,” he said. “We don’t have the authority to do that. So —”
Furor erupted in the chamber.
A few people left the chamber. One was escorted out. The mayor paused the meeting for several minutes.
“We’re going to start running them out of here,” Hudspeth warned.
Brett Davis, a field director for McGee’s campaign, was one of the supporters who stormed out before McGee’s vote. He said he apologized to McGee for storming out like that.
“There was a lot of righteousness in that room, and I acted before I listened in that instance,” Davis said. “I was a little surprised where he was taking the conversation on the dais, based on how conversations with him about it, and I was surprised that it sounded like he was changing his vote. At the end of the day I’m glad that he didn’t.”
McGee said he wasn’t surprised by the outburst and that he understood people were passionate about the issue. Despite calling himself ”a proud Democrat” on a campaign Twitter page, McGee said he ran on a platform of pro-environment, pro-common worker and commonsense spending.
“No one owns me,” he said. “I’m not beholden to special interests, donors or former council members. … Everybody is part of the political party, and I wasn’t elected to be a Democrat but to do the work of the city.”
Toward the end of the meeting, McGee invited those upset with him to recall him in six months or run against him in two years — and then he surprised those who were upset by voting yes on the resolution, which passed 4-3.
Armintor, Caruthers and other supporters said they were thankful he voted yes but questioned his messaging and said he could have done a better job making everyone feel more comfortable about where he stood.
“In the final speech, I’m hanging on [every] word and I was like he was going to flip, he was going against us,” Caruthers said. “I’m so glad that he voted for it. But he scared the crap out of everybody.”
McGee said that like Davis, Watts and Hudspeth, he’d rather focus on the city’s bike lanes, roads, parks and sidewalks.
“I voted yes [on the resolution], and I believe that it gives people the confidence they know that they are safe,” McGee said. “But I want to get to public safety, parks and wildlife corridors. That’s the stuff that I want to do.”