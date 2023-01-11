Denton Mayor Gerard Hudspeth, left, and council member Brandon McGee, far right, argue during Tuesday's City Council meeting about allowing Alison Maguire to present a report from the Denton County Transportation Authority board.
Denton Mayor Gerard Hudspeth seemed to continue his attacks against recalled City Council member Alison Maguire on Tuesday when he didn’t allow her to present a report from the Denton County Transportation Authority at a council meeting.
During the Tuesday afternoon work session, Hudspeth broke typical process and refused to let Maguire, Denton’s representative to the DCTA board, present the DCTA board’s report on progress in 2022 until completing a Q&A session. Instead, he planned to give her five minutes to summarize her presentation at the end of the Q&A.
After about an hour and a half of questioning, council member Brandon Chase McGee filed a motion to allow Maguire to give her presentation, in hopes that some questions could be answered. He also said he didn’t think the council’s treatment of Maguire during her allotted time would be the same if someone else was presenting.
“Let me apologize,” McGee said. “I don’t believe that this body has treated any other member of the community or staff the way you’ve been treated today.”
Hudspeth claimed that McGee “was trying usurp” his ruling as the chair of the work session.
“Again, please allow me to apologize,” McGee said. “I think you know what’s happening here.”
“Council member McGee, it’s been asked and answered,” Hudspeth replied. “If you don’t have any questions, she can summarize and we can be done.”
McGee said he did have questions for Maguire, but wanted to give her the time she was allocated to present.
According to the meeting agenda, the presentation and discussion was expected to take 30 minutes.
McGee and Hudspeth argued back and forth about allowing Maguire to present before Hudspeth agreed to give Maguire five minutes at the end of the session to summarize her presentation, but questions wouldn’t be allowed after.
Neither Hudspeth nor McGee could not be reached for comment by Wednesday evening.
McGee made a motion to hear Maguire’s presentation, which was seconded by District 1 council member Vicki Byrd.
Byrd had asked Hudspeth if the summary he was suggesting was the presentation, and Hudspeth asked City Attorney Mack Reinwand the definition of usurping.
“Maybe it’s easiest just to say, ‘Let’s do the presentation,’” Reinwand said. “I hate to throw that out there as an offer, but I think that’s where we are at.”
Maguire finally gave her presentation. It took about seven minutes.
Early Tuesday evening, Maguire said in an interview, “It is all very unfortunate but the work continues and things are moving and shaking and a lot of work ahead to do a better job of serving the DCTA and transit users. I’m just looking forward to engaging in those processes.”
City Council member Brian Beck said in an email the next day that guests and representatives at Tuesday’s work session were treated “shabbily, including personal attacks during the break.”
Meeting attendees included DCTA’s new CEO, Paul Cristina.
Beck also said city staff were placed in “awkward and uncomfortable positions that potentially damage staff retention,” at a time when the city needs to be restoring staff levels.
“The behavior exhibited during the work session was far, FAR outside of professional, was generally extremely rude and disrespectful, and was potentially damaging to the city’s relationships with regional government partners,” Beck wrote. “... Denton needs those who wish to be leaders to ACT like leaders. I am disappointed in how leadership comported itself.”
CHRISTIAN McPHATE can be reached at 940-220-4299 and via Twitter at @writerontheedge.