Mayor, McGee during work session

Denton Mayor Gerard Hudspeth, left, and council member Brandon McGee, far right, argue during Tuesday's City Council meeting about allowing Alison Maguire to present a report from the Denton County Transportation Authority board.

 Screenshot

Denton Mayor Gerard Hudspeth seemed to continue his attacks against recalled City Council member Alison Maguire on Tuesday when he didn’t allow her to present a report from the Denton County Transportation Authority at a council meeting.

During the Tuesday afternoon work session, Hudspeth broke typical process and refused to let Maguire, Denton’s representative to the DCTA board, present the DCTA board’s report on progress in 2022 until completing a Q&A session. Instead, he planned to give her five minutes to summarize her presentation at the end of the Q&A.

CHRISTIAN McPHATE can be reached at 940-220-4299 and via Twitter at @writerontheedge.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you