Whether Denton officials are transparent enough continues to be a talking point among them — with City Council member Deb Armintor now asking for clarity on how attorney-client privilege applies at the municipal level.
She has asked for a work session to consider waiving the governing body’s attorney-client privilege with City Attorney Aaron Leal, and experts have given varying opinions on what that means for Denton. Her request followed a debate during a public meeting about whether penalizing elected officials’ free speech is lawful.
“I’m not a lawyer,” Armintor said. “But it’s my understanding that the city attorney serves the city. The City Council is the governing body of the city. We are the public servant of the people who elected us.”
In an email Leal sent to each council member and staff members on April 8 — four days before the Denton Record-Chronicle published a story about Mayor Gerard Hudspeth’s suggestion that council members who publicly disclosed information discussed in closed session be charged with a misdemeanor — he included his legal opinion on that issue.
Following the council meeting on April 6 in which Hudspeth raised the possibility, the Denton Record-Chronicle requested an interview with Leal to talk about Hudspeth’s assertion. He declined, instead telling the newspaper through an emailed statement that “the city attorney legal opinions and advice are provided only to city officers and employees. As a result, we will not be able to comment on this council policy discussion.”
‘Up to the client’
However, Don Richards, an attorney representing the Freedom of Information Foundation of Texas, said Leal cannot invoke “attorney-client privilege” at his discretion and that he does not represent the Denton City Council.
“He represents the city as a whole,” Richards said. “He does not own the attorney-client privilege. The client owns it, so it’s up to the client. He’s in-house counsel and does not represent the council.”
In the private sector, the attorney-client privilege prohibits attorneys from disclosing information they have received from their clients. However, that privilege doesn’t apply to clients, and they may speak at will about those discussions.
Leal “doesn’t necessarily have blanket coverage,” Richards said. “He should respond to legal matters that involve the city.”
Denton City Council members are scheduled to meet in closed session on April 27 to discuss Armintor’s request to waive attorney-client privilege.
Asked whether meeting in closed session to discuss an attorney-client privilege that may not exist is lawful, Richards said that depends on the circumstances.
“He’s in-house counsel,” Richards said. “But if the council has outside counsel to talk about that, it would be covered” under the Texas Open Meetings Act.
The Denton Record-Chronicle has filed an open-records request with the city to obtain Leal’s “legal opinion [that is] a confidential attorney/client privileged communication that I am prohibited to disclose to anyone outside the organization without council’s consent to do so” from his April 8 email to council members.
‘Council is part of the city’
Council member Jesse Davis, who is an assistant district attorney for Denton County, said he has never been in private practice but believes Leal is acting in the best interests of the city.
“You could find a lawyer with just about any opinion you like,” he said. “I agree with the city attorney’s assessment. The bare statement that the city attorney represents the city and not the council is true. However, the council is part of the city, but I don’t think that any communication across the board is privileged.”
Another attorney with the Freedom of Information Foundation of Texas, Joe Larsen, offered a similar opinion.
“No one council member has the right to waive the attorney-client privilege for the entire governmental body,” he said. “But just because the attorney is sitting in the room doesn’t mean it is attorney-client privilege, and that happens a lot. And it doesn’t mean that council members can’t talk about the subject matter.”
‘Specific to legal advice’
The executive director of the Freedom of Information Foundation of Texas, Kelley Shannon, agreed.
“The attorney-client privilege needs to deal with matters that are specific to legal advice provided by the city attorney,” she said. “You can’t just lump everything into that category and call it attorney-client privilege just because the attorney is in the room. It’s overused at all times.”