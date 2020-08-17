The Denton City Council is expected to vote Tuesday on whether to hold a public meeting Sept. 15 on the 2020-21 budget and tax rate, its next step before deciding whether to adopt them on Sept. 22.
Budget discussions will continue Tuesday for the council as city staff will provide more information about the Denton Energy Center and proposed tax rate during the afternoon work session.
The city’s proposed budget of $1.35 billion for fiscal year 2020-21 was presented to the council in early August, including no increases to the property tax rate or utility fees. The proposed budget is about a $150 million increase from the previous year’s budget.
The proposed tax rate is $0.59045 per $100 property valuation, the same as the current total rate, according to the finance department’s Aug. 6 presentation. The average home value in Denton last year was $248,909; the city property tax on that house would be $1,470.
Federal CARES Act funding for Wi-Fi access in library parking lots and outstanding debt for Denton Enterprise Airport also are are expected to be included in Tuesday’s update.
The city requested about $18,500 in CARES Act funding to establish Wi-Fi access in the libraries’ parking lots but didn’t receive the grant. The airport has about $7.6 million in outstanding debt, which will be paid off in 2038 based on the current payment schedule.
The city’s contract with the Denton Chamber of Commerce is also up for discussion. To accomplish the goals set in the new Economic Development Strategic Plan — accelerate recovery, foster growth and strengthen community inclusion — the Chamber of Commerce increased its goal for private fundraising to $125,000 to match what the city proposed.
The proposed agreement would go into effect Oct. 1 and expire Sept. 30, 2021, but the agreement includes the possibility of an additional one-year term.
A Denton activist, Queen Janata Montgomery, is also on the agenda to speak about painting Black Lives Matter on the streets near the downtown Square, although she said in a phone call Monday that the proposed message would change. Montgomery is one of the organizers in the local Black Lives Matter movement and protests that began in early summer.
This summer, protesters around the United States have painted the words “Black Lives Matter” and other related phrases on streets. In one example, several blocks of Congress Avenue in Austin now have “Black Austin Matters” spelled out in 40-foot-tall yellow letters.
Montgomery will have four minutes to present her report, and council members can ask questions or begin discussing the report. If the council believes a speaker’s report needs a more detailed review, they can give city staff direction to discuss it in a future work session or regular meeting.
City Council meetings are being held virtually in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. The work session begins at noon, with the regular meeting at 6:30 p.m.