Denton City Council members will play with changes to their own districts at the top of Tuesday’s public work session.
The session will kick off at 2 p.m. with an estimated two-hour discussion about how they might shift district boundaries while abiding by their own nine-point guidelines.
The meeting will be open to the public and hosted in person at 215 E. McKinney St. in Denton and streamed online.
Representatives of Bickerstaff Heath Delgado Acosta LLP, the firm contracted by Denton to help with redistricting, will be present Tuesday to help show what possible boundary changes might do to reshape representation in real time.
The City Council previously passed guidelines for members of the public hoping to suggest boundary changes. Among those guidelines are the requirement that all proposals be submitted in writing.
Residents have until Dec. 7 to submit their full proposals to the city.
Council members are expected to pass their redistricting map by Dec. 14. That should give officials enough time to iron out election details, such as polling place locations, in time for the May elections.
Council seats held by Paul Meltzer, Deb Armintor and Mayor Gerard Hudspeth are up for reelection in 2022.
MARSHALL REID can be reached at 940-566-6862 and via Twitter at @MarshallKReid.