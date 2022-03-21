Denton City Council members on Tuesday will decide whether or not to relitigate its controversial decision to redraw council district lines this past year.
Council member Jesse Davis is scheduled to pitch a return to that topic.
Davis' proposal would follow the council's normal two-minute pitch process. That means majority support for his pitch to revisit the redistricting decision would result in another workshop meeting to discuss the issue.
Any support Tuesday would not guarantee any changes, but that support itself was far from guaranteed Monday. Council members approved new district lines in a split vote that mirrored long-running disagreements.
Davis and Mayor Gerard Hudspeth were the sole dissenting votes.
Deliberations about district boundary changes only vaguely followed the roadmap laid out by experts and were further stymied by an outpouring of public input, which came in positive and negative flavors.
Council members decided this past October to take a crack at redrawing council district boundaries, which is only an option once a decade.
The city contracted with Bickerstaff Heath Delgado Acosta LLP to guide them through the process, and no prominent redistricting proposal seemed close to breaching existing laws, based on presentations given by that firm's representatives.
The firm laid out a timeline that included time for local residents to weigh in, as well as a formalized process to do so. Council members were then expected to work with experts to redraw district boundaries via software to see what certain changes would mean demographically.
Council members instead dug in their heels in defense of their preferred map and little public compromise followed.
The controversy surrounding redistricting was largely between whether people found the map drawn by council member Brian Beck or Davis' version to be more equitable. Beck's proposal ultimately succeeded.
Broadly speaking, proponents for Beck's map argued it better accounts for local communities of interest and undoes historical problems with previous district boundaries.
Supporters of Davis' map argued it gave greater respect for the status quo and had districts with more equal population numbers.
As for Tuesday's meeting, Davis will have two minutes in which to pitch a return to that quagmire. Each of his colleagues will have one minute each to respond to the proposal.
