The Denton City Council approved housing tax credit support for nearly 700 proposed apartment units across seven developments earlier this week.
All projects would charge rent on a scale depending on renters’ income, and all but one — The Legacy in Denton Apartments — would pay property taxes.
Six of the seven projects would be apartment complexes and the seventh, Residences at Parkview, would be an assortment of townhomes.
That development is by far the largest of the seven in terms of acreage, with more than half of its area slotted to be a 10-acre city park.
Developers applying for housing tax credits through the Texas Department of Housing and Community Affairs must receive support from the City Council before they can move their applications to the state.
Stuart Birdseye, a city spokesperson, said those state applications are due by March 1. Developers would then proceed before eventually returning to the City Council for the final go-ahead.
Supportive votes Tuesday don’t necessarily guarantee those projects will eventually receive the green light from council members. Because it’s so early in the process of development, project timelines aren’t yet clear.
All but one of the proposed developments were unanimously approved for housing tax credit support Tuesday. One — The Reserves at Magnolia Apartments — passed in a 5-2 vote after several council members said they were worried the development wouldn’t be able to adequately preserve trees during construction.
A representative for Overland Property group, the developers for The Reserves at Magnolia, told council members Tuesday they were currently assessing what foliage was on their plot of land, but he suspected it largely consisted of shrubs and underbrush with a handful of trees that would need to be preserved.
“It’s difficult to imagine how you get around our tree code because the concept plan is just ‘tear it all out,’” council member Brian Beck said Tuesday.
He said the current City Council likes to preserve networks of trees. Other council members, Mayor Gerard Hudspeth included, warned developers it might be a waste of time to pursue this project despite support for a housing tax credit.
“All the property without trees is developed,” Hudspeth said. “It’s a real thing, and everything we have left is very difficult, and it fits this model.”
Ultimately, council members Alison Maguire and Beck voted against support for the project’s housing tax credit application.
Projects approved Tuesday, if built, would be spread across Denton’s four City Council districts, and a handful would be in places with no nearby affordable housing options.