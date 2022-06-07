Denton’s Fourth of July fireworks show got the City Council’s approval Tuesday to take place at North Lakes Park this year. The council also accepted two petitions recently certified by the city secretary’s office.
The first petition involves the recall of City Council member Alison Maguire. Denton resident Don Duff, a former council member, started the petition after Maguire shared a meme that showcases images from a comedy sketch of two Black men, one shooting the other, with text suggesting it represents what former Mayor Chris Watts, now the Place 6 council member, did to DCTA bus ridership.
The council will discuss the next step for the recall petition during its June 28 meeting. Because Maguire didn’t resign, her recall election will appear on the November ballot unless litigation derails it.
The second petition calls for the decriminalization of low-level marijuana offenses in Denton. Decriminalize Denton, a nonprofit community-funded organization, started the petition several months ago and received more than 3,000 signatures from registered voters in Denton who agree that small amounts should be decriminalized. A majority of Texans who support marijuana decriminalization, according to a May 17 Dallas Morning News report.
The council will hold a public hearing about decriminalizing low levels of marijuana possession within city limits at the July 19 meeting.
Former council member Deb Armintor called in a comment and discussed why the ordinance is needed. She said she has spoken with many people who had been affected negatively by low-level marijuana arrests.
At Tuesday evening’s council meeting, Maguire’s recall petition drew a four-minute speech by Denton attorney Richard Gladden in which he reiterated what he pointed out in his May 20 letter to the city secretary: that the city charter “prohibits the Denton City Secretary from certifying a recall petition on the basis of the signatures of voters who were not qualified to vote in former District 4, including but not limited to the unqualified voters of Robson Ranch” because the subdivision was not part of District 4 when Maguire was voted into office in May 2021.
“I’m filing a lawsuit tomorrow,” Gladden told council members Tuesday.
Former Denton Record-Chronicle reporter Peggy Heinkel-Wolfe filed an open records request for the recall petition and shared it Monday on Twitter. She pointed out that a majority of the signatures did come from the Robson Ranch area and then posed a question about the wording of the petition, which in one part lists as the reason for recalling Maguire:
“Publishing a video showing a man with Chris Watts name shooting a black man.
“For video of Chris Watts February 1, 2020 at open mike at Denton City Council:”
“Imagining the image as a video changes its meaning,” Heinkel-Wolfe wrote on Twitter. “And imagining it ‘published’ at a council meeting changes it further still.”
The Record-Chronicle contacted city officials to find out if the wording makes a difference.
“The city secretary certifies the sufficiency and that it has the requisite number of qualified voters who have signed on to it,” said Ryan Adams, a city spokesperson. “And the charter does not require [the city secretary to] speak to the merits of the reason of the petition and only requires that there is a reason present.”
Other items of interest
Residents of the Ranch Estates neighborhood off U.S. Highway 380 just west of Denton showed up en masse to support the council approving a new industrial development north of their neighborhood. Council members called their relationship with hometown developer Orison Holdings LLC a “gold standard” of how developers and neighborhoods should work together.
The motion was approved 7-0.
A back-and-forth erupted between council members when it came to discuss the July Fourth fireworks show.
The Denton Noon Kiwanis Club organizes the fireworks show to raise funds for its children’s clinic, and it has been held for years at the University of North Texas’ Apogee Stadium, but the fireworks display was called off in 2020 and 2021 due to pandemic concerns.
Council members discussed why Apogee Stadium and Denton ISD’s C.H. Collins Athletic Complex wouldn’t be good locations, and then spent some time wondering if North Lakes Park would be a good solution. Some worried about bleed-over parking into neighborhoods around North Lakes Park and effects on the city animal shelter. Mayor Gerard Hudspeth mentioned that city officials could come up with a plan for the animals.
Unmentioned in the discussion was what 15,000 to 20,000 people coming through the Bonnie Brae Street and University Drive intersection would do to an intersection that’s already congested.
The motion to allow the show at North Lakes Park passed 6-1, with council member Brian Beck voting against it.
Also Tuesday, the council approved a resolution showing solidarity with the city of Uvalde, site of the May 24 school shooting that killed 19 children and two adults. Officials plan to send a copy to the Uvalde mayor’s office.