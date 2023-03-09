Two Denton City Council members were like fish swimming upstream Tuesday afternoon as they tried to convince their fellow council members to wait until May to appoint members to a new citizens committee to consider a $335 million bond package.
The bond package, which is proposed to be on residents' ballots in November, would cover several multimillion-dollar projects, including a new city hall. If the proposal is approved for voters to decide on, it could be the largest bond package Denton has considered, District 3 council member Jesse Davis said.
City staff estimated that a new city hall would cost $70 million if officials find a private contractor to help build a parking garage for the project, and possibly more than $100 million if not.
During Tuesday's work session, Davis along with at-large council member Chris Watts said he didn’t feel comfortable appointing committee members when District 4 doesn’t have representation until after the May election.
Each current council member will appoint two committee members, while the council as a whole will be required to vote for District 4’s two seats since that district's representative, Alison Maguire, was recalled in early November.
The Bond Oversight Committee will also be appointing five members, bringing the total to 19 committee members.
Mayor Gerard Hudspeth said he didn’t see a problem with waiting until District 4 has representation and the Districts 1 and 3 races are decided. District 1 council member Vicki Byrd and at-large council member Brandon Chase McGee agreed.
“It doesn't have to be complicated because you know what, it all comes back to us, and we can ignore it and do whatever we want to do,” Hudspeth said.
Mayor Pro Tem Brian Beck from District 2 was the deciding vote to move forward with appointing community members to the citizen bond committee. The appointments will be made in early April.
District 4 resident Julie Remski, a county poll worker since 2018, said that what the mayor and council members were doing was depriving new council members of their duties to their constituents.
“Basically, it is disenfranchisement of District 4, which at present does not have a council member, as well as disenfranchisement of the new council members,” Remski said. “None of them [those seeking reelection] can say that they will be on that new council sworn in May. Therefore, they are taking away the opportunity for those who come in.”
At Tuesday's meeting, council members mostly focused on the idea of building a new city hall. Hudspeth pointed to some of the reasons he says Denton needs a new city hall, including limited office space, limited wheelchair access, a shortage of bathrooms and a general outdated building.
Hudspeth discussed the possibility of a public-private partnership that would include retail space. He said one of the biggest benefits to adding retail would be affordability for local businesses.
“By us partnering with the retail component, we could then contribute to control or help set pricing so we can have our true Dentonite retailers that may be getting priced out of retail locations,” Hudspeth said.
“Well, now the city in partnership with a private developer has the ability to set those rent rates and set caps and provide savings in other ways.”
Though some council members were concerned about whether a new city hall is needed, they were willing to have the discussion. A majority agreed that city staff should make the new city hall request a separate proposition instead of coupling it with a $10 million proposition for affordable housing, in case voters decide to vote no on it in November.
Davis warned that now is not a good time to include a new city hall project in a bond package, especially since they had no plans yet but only ideas and would be basically asking voters to approve a “blank check.”
Another issue Davis had with the idea was that the bond proposal included only one road project — covering Mingo Road and Ruddell Street — when he said that the No. 1 issue residents want is for the city to fix the roads.
Davis also wondered why they would want to build in an additional 10 cents into the tax rate when homeowners are already feeling tax pressure. He also pointed out that the city will need to request additional money for the general fund when the budget is up for discussion later this year.
“Giving us an automatic 10-cent hike is setting us up for a big hard no from voters,” Davis said. “It is hard to swallow with a hike [in the] rate later.”
CHRISTIAN McPHATE can be reached at 940-220-4299 and via Twitter at @writerontheedge.