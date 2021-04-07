Denton City Council at-large Place 5 member Deb Armintor on Tuesday did not receive consensus for asking staff officials to research placing campaign finance limits on donors for municipal elections.
“This is obviously a request for information — not a request for a work session,” she said. “I hope that council members are interested to know what other cities like Dallas, like Austin … have done.”
Armintor made the request in her one-minute pitch, when council members have 60 seconds to show why they believe their items of interest warrant staff members’ time to conduct research. If it doesn’t gain support from a majority of the council — four members — the item will not advance to a work session.
Council member Paul Meltzer, the at-large member for Place 6, was the only one to support her request.
“I’m interested in what other cities do in regard to campaign finance,” he said. “I’d be interested to know whether any cities exclude contributions from outside the city.”
One-minute pitches may only be used during council work sessions, when votes on items may not be cast under the Texas Open Meetings Act. Also, the one-minute pitch is used when staff members believe the item proposed by a council member may consume at least two hours of staff members’ time.
In her request, Armintor told staff members before the meeting that “the dollar amount fundraised and spent in local elections has been increasing exponentially in recent years, and this has become a matter of public interest and concern. At the very least, council and the public should know more about what other Texas cities have done in this area and what our options are so that we can decide whether … we want to enact campaign financing caps for Denton city elections.”
According to the Texas Ethics Commission, the state places no contribution limits “on most offices,” including municipal offices. However, political subdivisions, such as the city of Denton, may impose limits.
After the meeting, Armintor said she’s not giving up on the effort to put campaign finance caps on municipal candidates.
“No one wanted information on what other cities are doing,” she said. “I already know we can do this in Texas. Dallas and Austin have their own caps on the amount you can fundraise in city council elections. My next step is to finish doing this research and then I will come forward with a work session proposal when we’ve got hopefully a slightly different City Council in May or June.”
The next City Council meeting is scheduled for April 13.