Denton Mayor Pro Tem Paul Meltzer’s financial relationship with a current Planning and Zoning Commission member was at the heart of an ethics discussion during Tuesday’s City Council meeting.
Mayor Gerard Hudspeth requested the council reconsider its disclosure requirements related to nominations to the city’s boards, commissions and committees.
Meltzer and Hudspeth are currently running against each other in Denton’s May 7 mayoral race. Hudspeth, who succeeded former Mayor Chris Watts, is nearing the close of his first term as mayor.
At issue is that the City Council unanimously approved the appointment of Jordan Villarreal to the city’s Planning and Zoning Commission without knowledge that Meltzer had recently paid Villarreal to be a consultant for his mayoral election campaign.
Council member Jesse Davis made clear that — despite his current support for Commissioner Villarreal — his vote very well might have been different if he had known about Meltzer’s payment at the time of the August 2021 vote.
Villarreal was also a paid campaigner for council member Alison Maguire, but that was a lesser issue during Tuesday’s meeting in part because her financial disclosures were already public by this past summer’s vote.
Campaign finance disclosures from January show Meltzer made three payments of $4,000 to Villarreal for consultation on field operations. The first came on Aug. 16, the second on Sept. 15 and the third on Oct. 17.
Villarreal also donated $35 to Meltzer’s campaign on Sept. 30, but that wasn’t at issue Tuesday.
Hudspeth provided the following context in writing ahead of Tuesday’s discussion: “My intent for this item is for the City Council to discuss how the participation of board, commission, and committee members on municipal election campaigns can be made more transparent. This can include the implementation of a disclosure requirement similar to other cities or other solutions as discussed by Council.”
Addressing his colleagues Tuesday, Hudspeth said he had no recommendations for what changes should take place but that he’s interested in decreasing the appearance of impropriety.
Madison Rorschach, Denton’s city auditor, told council members the city’s current ethics ordinance addresses donations of at least $600 given to council members but doesn’t address money flowing in the opposite direction.
Meltzer said he would be fine with additional disclosure requirements, but he alleged several previous council members received money from appointees in the past, which were actual breaches of the city’s ethics ordinance.
Council member Brian Beck said he was less worried about perceived conflicts of interest stemming from payments made to appointees because the flow of power is different in that situation than it would be when payments are made from appointees to candidates.
“I just think we need to be careful that it is evenly applied and designed to curtail behaviors that we want without chilling participation in boards and commissions,” he said.
Davis disagreed, saying appointments to city boards, commissions and committees come along with inherent value.
“There is such a thing as giving out favors,” he said Tuesday.
Council member Deb Armintor said money flowing in either direction can create the appearance of impropriety so she leans toward increased disclosures.
No solutions floated Tuesday would have barred Villarreal from being appointed if council members would have still supported him after knowing about his paid consulting work.
At the suggestion of council member Vicki Byrd, the City Council ultimately decided to kick the issue to the city’s Board of Ethics alongside a proposal from Meltzer to consider requiring council members to recuse themselves from issues involving certain industry political action committees if said members received donations from those PACs.
The Board of Ethics will consider both issues before eventually bringing recommendations back to the City Council.