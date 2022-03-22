City Council member Jesse Davis on Tuesday accused a handful of his colleagues of violating state transparency laws throughout Denton’s recent redistricting efforts.
Those efforts resulted in a map that differed dramatically from its predecessor in several ways, and one strongly opposed by Davis and Mayor Gerard Hudspeth.
Davis accused council members Brian Beck, Paul Meltzer and “potentially others” of breaking the Texas Open Meetings Act and the Texas Public Information Act.
“More than anything else we do in the council chamber, the redistricting process must be open, transparent and fair,” he said during the council’s Tuesday work session. “But before the redistricting vote in December, members of this council engaged in secret communications and private deliberations in violation of the Texas Open Meetings Act.”
Davis alleged council members who opposed him during the redistricting process engaged in “walking quorums,” which is a phrase used to describe a situation in which members of public governing bodies unofficially meet to improperly discuss public business without adhering to the Texas Open Meetings Act.
He further alleged Beck, at the least, withheld public records when Davis requested correspondence he hoped would support his speculation.
“Council member Meltzer, council member Beck, and potentially others are either withholding public records now, or have already destroyed them,” Davis said. “Even after the city attorney advised them that such records belong to the public and must be disclosed.”
Acting in his personal capacity, Davis sent a 72-page letter to Denton Police Chief Frank Dixon laying out what he claimed was evidence in support of his allegations.
Davis also filed a complaint with the Texas Attorney General’s Office and claimed the office asked the city to comply with its investigation.
Davis’ Tuesday accusations came in the form of a two-minute pitch during a council work session. He sought majority support from his fellow council members to reconsider their passage of the new council district lines.
Only Hudspeth supported that proposal.
Council members accused directly and indirectly all denied any wrongdoing, and Beck said he produced all public documents when they were requested from him.
Davis asked for Beck to clarify and repeat that point, to which Beck responded: “I don’t choose to engage in this.”
Beck’s proposed redistricting map was eventually the draft approved by his fellow council members. Davis’ map, on the other hand, received council support from only Mayor Hudspeth.
Council member Alison Maguire said she had seen no evidence of legal violations.
Fellow council member Deb Armintor said Davis’ allegation “seems to me to be pretty frivolous.”
She said she didn’t want to consider undoing the council’s redistricting work for fear of retaliation from a fellow council member.
Mayor Pro Tem Meltzer said the accusations seemed political in nature.
“It’s certainly an attempt to cling to a shameful gerrymander that should have never been implemented in the first place,” Meltzer said.
Council member Vicki Byrd similarly said she wasn’t interested in relitigating an issue after the City Council did its due diligence to get the process right the first time.