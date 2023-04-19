Attendees at city council meeting (copy)
During a November 2022 City Council meeting, attendees listen during the Denton City Council’s special meeting Tuesday as the council voted to approve the city’s marijuana decriminalization ordinance. On Tuesday, the council chose to discuss the ongoing issue with the ordinance outside of the public forum.

 Maria Crane/For the DRC

Denton City Council members unexpectedly took discussion of a controversial marijuana decriminalization ordinance behind closed doors at a Tuesday meeting — prompting criticism from the group that wants the city to enforce the measure.

Decriminalize Denton, the group that petitioned to get Prop B on the ballot in November, asked Denton city council candidates last week to sign a pledge vowing to urge the city to enforce Prop B in its entirety.

