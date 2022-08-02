Denton City Council chambers stock


The Denton City Council voted unanimously Tuesday evening to disapprove of the Denton Central Appraisal District’s 2023 budget, which includes a 17% increase from last year’s budget.

The total proposed budget is nearly $18 million, an increase of $2.67 million from DCAD’s fiscal 2022 budget, with part of the increase going toward hiring 18 additional employees. The city of Denton’s proposed allocation is about $538,000.

