The Denton City Council voted unanimously Tuesday evening to disapprove of the Denton Central Appraisal District’s 2023 budget, which includes a 17% increase from last year’s budget.
The total proposed budget is nearly $18 million, an increase of $2.67 million from DCAD’s fiscal 2022 budget, with part of the increase going toward hiring 18 additional employees. The city of Denton’s proposed allocation is about $538,000.
As City Council members pointed out Tuesday, DCAD doesn’t explain in its budget exactly how the money will be spent or utilized to improve services or how officials will train that many people or if some of the money will be going to upper management.
If a majority of taxing entities disapprove of DCAD’s budget, the appraisal district will have to go back to the drawing board and either lower its budget or keep it the same and possibly offer another plan of action that explains how the increased budget will be used.
“It lacks the specificity that we’ve become accustomed to in Denton, not enough granular clarity. ... We’re talking about taxpayers’ funds,” Denton Mayor Gerard Hudspeth said. “We have to get it right. … For me, I’m concerned about the lack of transparency … about how those dollars are going to be allocated and be successfully implemented.”
The council’s move comes the same day that Denton County commissioners released a blistering resolution that denounced DCAD for “lacking leadership,” reverting to “blame and excuses” for not meeting the deadline to give Denton County’s 60 taxing entities their certified tax rolls to set up their budgets and tax rates for the next year and for failing to meet ratio studies for several school districts in the 2021 tax year, which could reduce funding for schools.
Denton was one of those entities that received estimated tax rolls instead of certified ones and had 11% of properties still under review by DCAD. At the appraisal district’s July 28 meeting, Deputy Chief Appraiser Don Spencer said they should reach the 95% completion threshold by late August, no later than early September.
Taxing entities around the county received estimated tax rolls — which, commissioners and council members pointed out, can complicate things for their finance departments.
Denton council member Chris Watts said they received the certified tax rolls on time in 2021, though they were late in 2020 due to COVID-19 delays. He questioned why DCAD was able to certify the tax rolls last year on time but was unable to do so this year.
“We’re up here making guesses, and that is never good,” Watts said. “Our budget is over $1 billion.”
Council member Jesse Davis discussed how he would have liked to see a more detailed report, similar to what Denton includes with its budget, that explains what the increase is about, how they would fix things and what the budget would be addressing.
Hudspeth also questioned increasing the budget by a double-digit percentage increase, which Denton County Judge Andy Eads called “out of touch” with the taxing entities’ needs during Tuesday’s Commissioners Court meeting.
However, according to DCAD’s June 10 letter to taxing entities, Chief Appraiser Hope McClure explained why they were increasing the budget and that they were increasing the use of fund balance to lower the increase to the taxing entities like Denton from 17.45% to 15.02%.
McClure claimed the 2023 budget was still drastically lower than other central appraisal districts of similar size and simply increasing to add the 18 new full-time employees, raising total proposed employees to 105 and total appraisal review board members to 42 — which is still lower than the recommended amount of between 124-145 employees and 50-60 appraisal review board members.
She also said they were also increasing the budget for technology and seasonal labor to enhance accuracy and mitigate the need for even more full-time employees, as well as for legal notices, publications, subscriptions and contracts due to the economy and record inflation.
“Denton County continues to grow at such a rapid pace that it has become increasingly difficult for Denton CAD to maintain a single-digit increase in their budget year after year,” McClure wrote in her June 10 letter for the proposed budget. “Denton CAD has never presented the Denton County entities with a double-digit increase before, but at this point, it has become a necessity just to maintain a level of satisfactory service. Denton CAD continues to add a minimum of 10k new accounts per year, but has not added an adequate number of new employees to work those new accounts.”