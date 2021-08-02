The firm hired to find a permanent city attorney for Denton will continue to accept applications through Aug. 9.
That decision, city spokesperson Ryan Adams said, was made to solicit more candidates after five people applied for the position.
“It was extended for a couple of weeks to get more applicants,” he said.
Denton officials were expected to begin interviews for city attorney candidates by September — about four months after Catherine Clifton was appointed interim in that position.
Clifton was named interim city attorney by Denton City Council members on May 11 to succeed Aaron Leal, who left for Royal Oak, Michigan. Leal, who had served as Denton’s city attorney since 2017, agreed to take a $60,000 annual pay cut to serve in the same role in Royal Oak. He first started working with Denton in 2011.
Before her promotion, Clifton was a first assistant attorney. In her interim position, she is paid $174,410 annually plus a $750 monthly vehicle allowance, compared with Leal’s previous salary of $210,000.
“This is the first I’m hearing the application deadline being extended,” council member Jesse Davis said. “But these are high-level positions and I wouldn’t read too much into it. Timing is everything.”
Council member Brian Beck agreed.
“On general principle, I think we need to be thorough and find those characteristics council is looking for,” Beck said. “And I’d rather not rush that. On the same token, we can’t go on with searches forever. We want to be mindful of doing a good job but also mindful of doing a sufficient job.”
On June 7, council members asked staff to engage the Illinois-based search firm GovHR to find their next city attorney — a process expected to cost at least $20,000.
GovHR, according to its website, recommended hiring current Denton Fire Chief Kenneth Hedges in 2018 and Suzanne Kaletta, the city’s public safety dispatch manager, in 2017.
It is common for government bodies to hire consultants to conduct national searches for executive positions. Ralph Andersen & Associates, which brought former Denton City Manager Todd Hileman to Palm Desert, California, following a national search that drew 70 candidates, had also led the searches that brought several city employees to Denton.
Council members received an emailed survey from GovHR on June 11 asking them to describe their next city attorney.
“I’ve been impressed with searches GovHR has done before and looking forward to seeing the candidates,” council member Paul Meltzer said. “I haven’t seen anything yet except a good job with previous searches.”
Under Denton’s city charter, the city attorney, city manager, city auditor and municipal judge are City Council appointees. How the council conducts searches for those positions, their appointments of interim staff members, the contracts they sign with search firms and the identities of those who apply for the same positions are public records under the Texas Open Meetings Act.