Denton City Council considers next steps in recall, marijuana decriminalization petitions

Denton City Council plans to address a host of agenda items at its Tuesday meeting, including taking the next steps in Alison Maguire’s recall election and a proposed ordinance to decriminalize marijuana.
The Maguire council drama has been ongoing for a couple of months now. Former council member Don Duff began collecting signatures from Robson Ranch voters after Maguire posted her version of a popular meme of a man shooting someone in a chair, with her text suggesting it represented what former Mayor Chris Watts, now a council member, had done to Denton County Transportation Authority bus ridership and posed the question: “Why would DCTA waste taxpayer money by running empty buses?”
Maguire is the new representative for Robson Ranch, which is now located in District 4 after council members voted to redraw the district lines. Robson Ranch voters who didn’t vote for Maguire can now vote to recall her since the redrawn district lines took effect in January, city officials said.
According to a presentation planned for Tuesday on the “Certification of a Recall Petition for City Council District 4,” a representative of a committee to recall Maguire hand-delivered the petition to the city secretary’s office on May 12. Seven days later, the city secretary determined the petition was sufficient. She plans to give it to council members at Tuesday's council meeting.
On May 19, a notice of option to resign was given to Maguire. No resignation was received by the May 26 deadline, according to the planned presentation.
Because Maguire didn’t resign, the City Council is required to order a special election. The order of the recall election is scheduled for the June 28 council meeting.
Denton attorney Richard Gladden is signed up to address the council for four minutes Tuesday about the recall petition and why the city secretary’s certification of the recall petition is invalid.
Over the past year, the marijuana decriminalization movement has been picking up steam in Denton. Decriminalize Denton, a grassroots movement, is seeking to give voters a voice on cannabis reform since Texas legislators refuse to address sensible cannabis policy, despite a majority of Texans supporting legalization, according to a May 17 Dallas Morning News report.
On May 4, Decriminalize Denton submitted more than 3,000 signatures to the city secretary’s office. With more than 388 pages of signatures, the petition is the largest to be submitted in the city’s history, Decriminalize Denton claimed in a May 4 Facebook post.
Denton city spokesperson Stuart Birdseye pointed out that in late 2017, the city secretary received the Tax Freeze for Seniors and Disabled petition, which required a total of 3,862 qualified voter signatures.
“That was more than the required number for the Decriminalize Denton petition,” Birdseye said. “Prior to 2017, there is no information readily available.”
Sixteen days after Decriminalize Denton's petition was turned in, the city secretary’s office determined it was sufficient and will certify it and submit it to council at the June 7 council meeting. No action at this time is required by council, according to a presentation planned for Tuesday on “Certification of an Initiative Petition for Marijuana Decriminalization.”
Birdseye, the city spokesperson, said that as prescribed by the charter, the City Council has 60 days to hold a public hearing and either adopt the ordinance or call an election to vote on the ordinance.
The agenda committee, Birdseye said, scheduled the public hearing for the July 19 council meeting and the ordering of an election for the July 26 council meeting.
“If the council orders an election for one or both of these items, that election would be placed on the Nov. 8, 2022, ballot,” Birdseye said.
Other items of interest for Tuesday’s council meeting
Several other presentations will be occurring besides Gladden’s, including ones by Max Folmar, who plans to address transportation services and GoZone; Elizabeth Gould, who will address what to look out for when loving yourself wholeheartedly; and David Zoltner, who wishes to discuss citizens’ abuse of the open microphone and council members and staff who fail to enforce decorum.
A couple of public hearings also will be taking place:
- Inviting citizens to comment on the 2022 Action Plan for Housing and Community Development.
- Consideration of an ordinance to change the zoning district and use classification from residential rural district to planned development district with a light industrial base zone on about 312 acres at the northeast corner of Hampton Road and Masch Branch Road, as well as adopting an amendment to the city’s official zoning map, providing for a penalty in the maximum amount of $2,000 for violations thereof and for a severability clause and an effective date.