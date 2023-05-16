Over the past year, Denton City Council members have had some disagreements that erupted like a volcano in the middle of a work session or at a council meeting.
But on Tuesday, all came to an agreement — briefly — when they honored outgoing council member Jesse Davis at a special called council meeting to certify election results. He wasn’t just a colleague but also a friend, a mentor and an adopted son.
Davis’ last action as council member was to make a motion to accept the election results — including the ones for his recall election — which gives council members Vicki Byrd and Brian Beck another term in office and brings former council member Paul Meltzer and former Justice of the Peace Joe Holland out of public office retirement for two-year terms representing Districts 3 and 4.
The council voted unanimously to certify the election results.
According to Tuesday's presentation by city staff, the unofficial election results are as follows:
District 1
Birdia Johnson received three absentee votes, 356 early ones and 109 on election day for 468 total votes.
Byrd won with 69.55% of the votes, which breaks down as follows: 19 absentee, 772 early and 278 on election day for 1,069 total votes.
District 2
Beck didn't receive any votes since he was unable to put his name on the ballot due to a recent law that prevents unopposed candidates from doing so.
District 3
Stephen Dillenberg received two absentee votes, 32 early ones and 29 on election day for 63 total votes.
Davis received 18 absentee votes, 897 early ones and 232 on election day for 1,147 total votes.
Meltzer won with 60.33% of the votes, which breaks down as follows: 37 absentee votes, 1,242 early ones and 561 on election day for 1,840 total.
District 4
Donald Thornton received 11 absentee votes, 427 early ones and 142 on election day for 580 total.
Stephanie Neuharth received 30 absentee votes, 1,237 early ones and 437 on election day for 1,704 total.
Holland won it with 52.38% of the vote, which breaks down as follows: 35 absentee votes, 1,944 early ones and 533 on election day for 2,512 total.
Proposition A (recall District 3)
Yes: 1,518 (26 absentee, 991 early and 501 election day)
No: 1,412 (24 absentee, 1094 early and 294 election day)
After the oath of office was given, Mayor Gerard Hudspeth read a proclamation honoring Davis for his four years of service to the city.
Several council members shared personal anecdotes about their relationship with Davis. Byrd claimed that if she had had a son, he would have been like Davis, which is why she refers to Davis as her son.
"Jesse would fit the bill," Byrd said.
Beck mentioned his "nerd" friendship with Davis and their love of discussing Star Trek and Cthulhu, a fictional cosmic entity created by H.P. Lovecraft in the short story The Call of Cthulhu.
Council member Brandon Chase McGee, who described Davis as a mentor, pointed out that when his council journey first started, there were three millennials on the council — Davis, McGee and Alison Maguire, the former District 4 council member.
Now only McGee remains.
Council member Chris Watts said that he enjoyed serving with Davis, appreciated their friendship and thanked him for his hard work. He complimented Davis on his oratory skills and said that he understands why Davis works as a prosecutor due to his ability to parse things out and narrow it down to the issue at hand.
Meltzer also thanked Davis for his service and appreciated a piece of the pie reference that Davis had made after he received his proclamation. (It was an inside joke between the two of them.)
Davis thanked Hudspeth for the proclamation and congratulated the new and returning council members who won their elections and said that he was reminded of two things: that he was thankful that the proclamation wasn’t a vote and that he appreciated everyone’s kind words and well wishes, and that he should have gotten a new head shot since he is no longer clean shaven.
He also stressed that as the representative for District 3, he did his best to represent everyone in the district as well as weigh all sides of the issues.
“It was an honor and a privilege,” Davis said.
Shortly after the proclamation for Davis, the first order of business for the new council was appointing a new mayor pro tem.
Hudspeth recommended Holland due to his long years with the county and for the “sacrifices” that Hudspeth said residents of District 4 have made. But it's unclear what he meant by sacrifices.
Both Watts and Holland supported Hudspeth’s motion, but it failed to receive council majority.
Beck then nominated himself, saying that he would like to continue serving as mayor pro tem. McGee reaffirmed Beck’s nomination, claiming that Beck has done a good job as mayor pro tem and never pressured him to vote a certain way but instead always told him to follow his conscience.
Beck's nomination frustrated Hudspeth, who, in turn, spent several minutes discussing a “tradition” that he claimed ended when he took office, but he didn't explain what the previous tradition was and seemed to suggest that previous mayor recommendations received unanimous approval.
Byrd stressed that they weren’t doing anything out of order by denying Hudspeth's choice. They were simply doing what they’re supposed to do: representing their constituents.
In the end, the majority of council, 4-3, voted to reappoint Beck as the mayor pro tem.
Wake Up with the DR-C: Get today's headlines in your inbox
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.