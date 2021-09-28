The Denton City Council decided Tuesday to not move forward on closing Bell Avenue permanently on the Texas Woman’s University campus, which would have made it a pedestrian- and bicycle-only corridor.
During the council’s work session Tuesday, capital projects staff presented a potential project with TWU that would permanently close Bell between Chapel Drive to Administrative Drive to make it accessible only to pedestrians, bicyclists and emergency vehicles as a 550-foot path. This project was proposed in conjunction with the Mingo Road and Ruddell Street expansions.
But the prospect of permanently closing a city road to its residents didn’t sit well with the council. Bell Avenue is currently closed for construction at McKinney Street and between College and Texas streets. More road closures are scheduled for early next year.
“The community feedback I have [on the Bell closures] is … the reason we haven’t told the city anything is, we expected this to be temporary,” council member Brian Beck said.
Beck represents District 2, which includes TWU, that stretch of Bell Avenue and the Mingo and Ruddell expansion projects.
“We expected this is a fix that eventually we’ll be able to get back downtown again [instead of] looping around into councilor [Jesse] Davis’ territory,” Beck said.
Council member Paul Meltzer said the value of essentially giving away a city street is too high.
Some council members also didn’t like that the TWU project was being coupled with the expansions for Mingo and Ruddell. Rachel Wood of the city’s capital projects department said this was so the city could approach things as part of a program and work with its neighbors.
“That’s the benefit of that more programmatic approach,” Wood said. “We haven’t just been having conversations about Mingo, Ruddell and Bell. We’ve been talking about all of the projects that the city and TWU have planned across the entire general geography of the TWU campus.”
Council member Deb Armintor said several times that Ruddell, once expanded, would become the new Bell Avenue, but Davis and Beck disagreed.
“Ruddell is wholly inadequate to be the new Bell,” Davis said. “It just doesn’t cover the same territory, even as redesigned with the behavior patterns. The way that we drive those roads is simply not a replacement.”
Other agenda items
Denton residents will receive notices by January that the city’s online payment company will change. City Council approved the five-year contract for up to $1.5 million.
Christa Foster, the city’s customer service manager, said the most residents will likely have to do is reset their passwords.
“We’ll actually be fully changing our provider, we’ll be running full test scenarios before we go live,” she said.
After a presentation from Atria Consulting, council members gave city staff the go-ahead to come back to the table with more finalized strategies for affordable housing in Denton. The consulting firm, which specializes in housing needs, projects that by 2030, 2,363 more rental homes will be demanded in Denton, as well as 1,941 homes for purchase.
“There are ways to be practical and innovative to address the needs as best as possible,” consultant Rebecca Rothenberg told the council. “In general, it’s finding ways to build a lower price point. And to be able to do that, creating the foundation through zoning and by empowering your local nonprofits, and also your local for-profits that may have been priced out from competition.”
Rothenberg and fellow consultant Emily Dowdall presented strategies for the city such as using vacant land and repurposing lots and vacant buildings, making zoning changes, providing more resources to local builders and nonprofits, expanding on existing housing affordability and increasing access to information on how to develop low- and moderately priced housing.
The consultants recommended the city proceed with grants for landlord rental maintenance, identifying sites for development and creating affordable housing overlay districts, which could mean incentive packages that would help decrease the cost of development.
Also Tuesday, council members voted to update the city’s policy on responding to fraud.
The fraud response policy, initially called the fraud directive, hadn’t been updated since it was first adopted in 2002. City Auditor Madison Rorschach, who was appointed to the position about a year ago, said Monday that this update has been in the works for at least half a year.
Under the new policy, the Investigation Committee will have formal procedures for receiving, tracking and managing fraud investigations and allegations. City staff will also develop a citywide fraud training program, which Rorschach said would be tailored to each department’s roles.