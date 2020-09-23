Denton City Council members have approved a $1.34 billion budget for fiscal year 2020-21 that includes the same property tax rate as the current budget year.
With an operations rate of 38 cents and a debt rate of 21 cents, the combined tax rate is 59 cents per $100 property valuation.
Denton’s average taxable home value is $256,480 — up from $248,909 in 2019-20. City documents show that based on those values, the average tax bill will increase by $44 annually. But for utility bills, the average ratepayer will see a monthly decrease of $24, according to the city.
Mayor Chris Watts, Mayor Pro Tem Gerard Hudspeth and council members Paul Meltzer, Jesse Davis, John Ryan and Keely Briggs voted to approve the budget. Deb Armintor voted against it.
Historic Denton letter
During the same meeting on Tuesday, council members voted 6-1 to approve a letter of intent to the Texas Historical Commission that could help Historic Denton Inc. in its application for a grant to fund a survey of a Denton area yet to be identified.
But the approval didn’t come without many council members criticizing Historic Denton president Randy Hunt for how he has handled the application process with them and city staff.
“So there was a change in the original letter of intent to not specify an intent in the second [letter],” Watts said, addressing Hunt. “You contacted THC, and they said ... an overall general survey project is eligible but they never choose those. I’m very confused as to why this has become so difficult.”
Hunt explained that he submitted a second letter of intent after THC recommended revising language in the document.
“It was an issue of what THC was willing to direct their funding to,” he said. “They wanted to have internal discussions about what that would be. What I wanted to make sure about is that this is satisfactory to THC because they are providing funding.”
According to a city document, the first letter of intent from the nonprofit historic preservation group listed the North Texas State Normal Neighborhood as the site to be surveyed. That document was included for council consideration on Sept. 15.
“But due to the specificity of the agenda posting, this item was postponed to the September 22, 2020, City Council meeting due to Historic Denton Inc. clarifying that the grant was not for the North Texas State Normal Neighborhood,” the document states.
The first letter of intent shows that the project included “completion of the National Register nomination for the North Texas State Normal Neighborhood NR district, building on the completed historical survey of the area adjacent to the John B. Denton College Neighborhood NR district. The grant also will support the third historical survey for the next National Register nomination.”
Council members, however, did not consider the first and approved the second one after warning Hunt that Denton officials deserved more professionalism.
“I’m going to support this, reluctantly,” Watts said. “But I hope we all learned from this. I don’t believe this is going to harm a relationship. We don’t want to get into this situation again. I’ve seen the emails [between Hunt and staff members]. Historic Denton does important work. We just need to do this professionally.”
Davis expressed the same sentiment, saying Historic Denton is a valuable part of the community and that council members want to help — not hurt — the organization.
“But why are we here agonizing over a letter of intent if it’s not necessary?” he said.
Hunt said THC officials told him such a document is not necessary — but recommended — before applying for the grant.
“The request is for a forest survey. I received a map back from planning in June 2018 that I shared with THC to gain their approval. That’s when this began. THC funds directly, so there’s no relationship that Historic Denton is asking from the city. Historic Denton does not represent the city. When [city planning director Richard Cannone] contacted THC staff about the area, I think that THC thought the question was being asked about the grant, not the letter of intent. They responded based on the grant.”
City officials said they “followed up with THC to confirm whether the stated purpose of the grant, ‘to complete a new historical survey, selected and approved by the THC,’ would be an eligible project, given the vagueness and the reliance on THC to determine the area to be surveyed.”
Also, “THC stated that while a historic resource survey is an eligible project, if the applicant applies and has not chosen a survey area, then the project will not be selected for funding. THC also stated that they do not choose an area to be surveyed, but if they do not think the area chosen by the applicant cannot be surveyed within the required timeline, then the project would not be funded.”
Hunt said the organization prefers to fund a survey for the project.
“There’s been so much angst over this,” he said. “The grant is going to be $8,000 to $10,000.”
Hunt listened quietly as council members questioned his handling of the grant application before voting on the second letter of intent. Watts appeared to have been the most “frustrated.”
“The problem is, Mr. Hunt, we sent a lot of questions back,” Watts said. “We had to work really hard to get the answers back. But I have nothing that says that THC says we can’t have a survey on the letter of intent. We have a right to ask questions. This was all on track to go forward. We have a new letter of intent that’s not even required.”
Hudspeth told Hunt that if he’s going to ask staff members for direction, he must allow them to complete their work so that it can be presented to council members, who retain the right and the expectation to consider what is being asked of them — even if that is an arduous and frustrating process.
Ryan was the only council member to vote against approving the second letter of intent.