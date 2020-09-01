Denton City Council members on Tuesday adopted an ordinance that extended a declaration of disaster at Green Tree Estates for two weeks.
The declaration that has been extended several times since November 2019 is in effect until Sept. 14.
“On August 27, 2020, staff received an update from a Green Tree Estates neighborhood advocate that the easements that they have been working to finalize are completed,” city documents show. “They continued with the following request: ‘We are asking that the city continue its water delivery until (Sept. 14) so that the residents that are connecting don’t face water interruption. We expect that the plumber will be able to complete his work before that date but want to make sure there is additional time in case of unforeseen circumstances.’”
Inclement weather was also a factor in officials’ decision to extend the declaration again. The previous one, giving residents and the plumber time to create easements, expired on Monday.
Green Tree Estates residents were left without water service when the area’s well-water operator ceased operation in November. Since then, one household has connected to the city’s water supply, and other residents have paid fees to do the same.
Separately on Tuesday, during a work session, council member Deb Armintor’s request to discuss “repealing the prohibition on sleeping in cars” was denied after other members said it was not warranted because no local or state law prohibits sleeping in cars.
Stuart Birdseye, assistant to Denton City Manager Todd Hileman, said the prohibition on sleeping in cars is “part of the Property Maintenance Code and would fall to Community Improvement Services.” He also said that no citations or summons have been issued over the past five years for violations.
“I understand that people are not receiving citations or being put in jail for sleeping in their cars,” Armintor said. “But people who live in their cars are being told they cannot live out of their cars. Without having a home, it is the safest alternative.”
Council member Paul Meltzer said, “I appreciate the spirit in which this is brought forward. It is not a violation of Denton city code to sleep in your car. Nothing is in state code. I think as it was expressed to us, there’s no need for a work session on this.”
To view the agenda information sheet about Armintor’s request, visit cityofdenton.com.