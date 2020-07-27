While the extension of a disaster declaration to continue water access for Green Tree residents passed easily during Tuesday’s meeting of the Denton City Council, members lingered over discussions on utility shutoffs for nonpayment before voting to resume them next week.
A majority of council members quickly agreed to extend the disaster declaration for Green Tree Estates until Aug. 31 during a special meeting ahead of their regular work session Tuesday afternoon. The extension allows the city to continue to deliver water to the mobile-home community until they can connect to city water in the coming weeks.
The extra time will also benefit volunteers from AM Plumbing as they conduct survey work to determine easements, the next step to equipping the remaining homes in the largely Spanish-speaking community with running water. The first home was connected Wednesday.
The neighborhood lost access to running water in November when a property owner ceased operations of the well residents were connected to.
In their regular work session following the meeting, however, council members discussed at length whether the city should resume utility cutoffs for nonpayment, which were set to begin again July 1, but were delayed by the council in response to the pandemic.
Council member Deb Armintor initially recommended continuing the pause on cutoffs until September or October because of high COVID-19 case counts and the need for Wi-Fi access for students given Denton County Public Health’s recommendation that Denton ISD conduct learning remotely until Sept. 8. Though council member Keely Briggs said she would recommend something similar, Christa Foster, head of the city’s customer services department, said customers were not likely to be proactive without the incentive of a cutoff, and relief funds related to coronavirus hardships will only decrease as time goes on.
Foster said about 400 additional accounts have become past due since the council’s last directive not to interrupt service, when there were about 2,000 delinquent accounts. More than 210 residential customers owe greater than $1,000, 14 owe more than $2,000 and one owes more than $3,500, Foster said. Staff are concerned customers' bills will become unmanageable if they are not incentivized to reach out and make payment arrangements.
“The longer we prolong this, there are customers who won’t take action until we get to that point of looking at interruptions and federal funding will continue to go down in availability until that time period, where right now there are funds that are plentifully available,” Foster said. "Our biggest concern is not the collection of the funds, but not allowing a customer to get into a situation where it’s going to be almost impossible to get back on track or they’re going to be on a payment plan for such a long period of time that it’s going to be a tremendous hardship for them.”
Though Foster recommended resuming cutoffs, she said staff will continue to work with customers whether or not they are disconnected, and will not charge interruption fees during the first round of shut-offs or charge increased deposits for disconnection throughout August. The utility department has also streamlined the process for requesting assistance; residents can contact customer service directly to be referred to United Way for help.
While city manager Todd Hileman said about $18.5 million in utility assistance remains available through United Way for those affected by COVID-19, funds for assistance through Interfaith Ministries have been depleted.
Amid concerns about options for customers who do not qualify for coronavirus-related assistance through United Way, council members voted to replenish Interfaith’s fund to its pre-pandemic levels — providing an estimated $100,000 through the end of the year — along with approving the recommendation to resume shut-offs.
“The Interfaith fund is depleted because of COVID — I don’t think normally at this point in the year, we’d be completely depleted yet,” council member Jesse Davis said. “If there’s funding available in the city budget to re-up the Interfaith fund and continue with cutoffs as we have them that way you’re eligible for COVID assistance through United Way, if you’re available for the Interfaith [funding] you’ve got that available, and if you’re just somebody who’s not paying their bill for some reason or another, then you’re facing a cutoff and you’ve got to figure out what to do next.”
To qualify for assistance through United Way, residents should be able to demonstrate hardship resulting from the pandemic. Watts said anyone with children in the district who are attending school virtually should also qualify for coronavirus-related assistance, though it’s not clear whether that suggestion will be reflected in the United Way’s requirements for applicants. City staff are working with residents who do not qualify for assistance to create custom payment plans.
Shut-offs for nonpayment will begin during the first billing cycle of the month, around Aug. 4 or 5, Foster said.
Council members also participated in an extended discussion over whether to convert Oak Street, Hickory Street and Elm Street to two-way roadways as part of the city’s 2020 Mobility Plan update, but did not reach a consensus.
While one-way streets offer higher capacity, less congestion and potentially fewer — but more severe — crashes, two-way streets have the potential to lower traffic speeds, reduce the number of miles traveled, offer more convenient access to neighborhoods and result in less-deadly collisions, traffic engineer Bryan Johnson said in a presentation to council members.
City staff recommends leaving Oak Street and Hickory Street as one-way between Bonnie Brae Street and Locust Street; extending Hickory’s one-way operation to Bell Avenue; leaving Oak as two-way between Locust and Bell; leaving Elm Street and Locust as one-way between University Drive and Eagle Drive, and converting Elm and Locust to two-way operations north of University Drive.
Council members had several questions and concerns about both options but were unable to agree on the next steps.
If the council does not revisit the issue at a future meeting, the current plan to leave the streets as-is will remain in effect, mayor Chris Watts said.