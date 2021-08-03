The Denton City Council voted during Tuesday’s meeting to allow an attorney to represent the city’s interests before the Public Utility Commission, but there is still no agenda item planned to discuss another lawsuit against the Electric Reliability Council of Texas.
The council consented to allow the interim city attorney, along with law firm Lloyd Gosselink Rochelle & Townsend PC, to represent the city in the PUC’s rulemaking process on securitization. But Denton’s lawsuit against the ERCOT, which was dismissed without prejudice by a Travis County judge in May, remains a separate issue that is not currently scheduled to come before council, city spokesperson Ryan Adams said.
The separate suit claimed ERCOT was using uplift and that the city could not cover other market participants’ debts, because doing so would essentially be considered a gift under the U.S. Constitution, Adams said. Uplift is a process in which market participants pay the debts of defaulting participants over time through a higher default rate. The deadline to refile the lawsuit passed July 6.
The City Council’s action Tuesday ratified a previous intervention to allow attorneys to represent the city in PUC docket item 52364. The proceeding is parallel to docket item 52322 and would allow eligible entities to opt out of securitization. Securitization generally refers to how lenders who cover energy costs will be secured for repayment of debts by market participants.
“Essentially, market participants would be assessed a charge when they purchase electricity that would go towards the security for those lenders, and that would secure any debt that is needed to cover,” Adams said.
Intervening in the PUC’s rulemaking allows the city the option to bow out of the process.
“As the PUC is considering this rulemaking to afford load-sharing entities the ability to borrow money against their obligation, there’s also the parallel that the load-sharing entity like the city of Denton could opt out of that securitization,” Tony Puente, general manager of Denton Municipal Electric, told the Denton Record-Chronicle. “We’ve already issued $140 million to meet our obligation, we’ve met our uplift amount of $9.4 million, so what we’re going to be looking at is: What are the terms of the securitization and is it more attractive than the bonds we borrowed? If it’s not, we’re going to potentially opt out and tell the commission we don’t want to be part of that.”
Denton was one of dozens of cities that filed to intervene in PUC docket 52322, which was an application on behalf of ERCOT for a debt obligation order to finance uplift balances.
Several bills passed during the 87th legislative session dealt with securitization, particularly House Bill 4492 and 1520. The legislation gets at the heart of the arguments set forth in the city’s suit against ERCOT, but how it will impact Denton and other market participants depends on the PUC’s actions.
“It has the potential to significantly address some of our concerns, but we still want to see how the rulemaking process plays out at the Public Utility Commission,” Adams said. “The city’s going to monitor how this legislation is implemented and take any future action as needed.”
The city would likely be one of several market participants seeking to weigh in on the rules the PUC is considering.
The council also heard a presentation on a proposed data center that is projected to provide $9 million to $11 million in incremental general fund revenues to the city by full build-out in 2023. The center would provide ancillary services to ERCOT and rate stabilization for Denton customers, Denton Municipal Electric assistant general manager Terrance Naulty told the council. The amount generated would include $5.8 million-$7.4 million per year in available general fund revenue that could be used at the council’s discretion, including to promote sustainability initiatives in the city.
The revenue generated by the center would also include $8 million-$9 million net for Denton Municipal Electric. Without the funds from the project, DME plans to propose a 3% rate increase in the 2022 fiscal year budget to help offset the $5.9 million-$6.3 million annual cost of repaying the debt incurred during February’s winter storm, which totals $140 million. If approved, that increase would take effect Oct. 1, 2021.
Tenaska Power Solutions LLC would develop the project for an unnamed crypto mining company on 31 acres of leased land at the Denton Energy Center. The data center would effectively be 100% net carbon-neutral through the purchase of Renewable Energy Certificates from the Environmental Protection Agency, Naulty said. RECs are market-based instruments that represent the property rights to the environmental attributes of renewable electricity generation and are issued when one megawatt-hour of electricity is generated and delivered to the electricity grid from a renewable energy source.
Not all council members agreed the purchasing of RECs would make the center environmentally friendly.
“If RECs are counted as renewable energy, then this can be considered net-neutral, but I personally don’t consider RECs renewable energy,” council member Deb Armintor said.
Ancillary services provided to ERCOT by the center would include up and down energy regulation and responsive reserves, which would help increase supply and mitigate further price increases caused by grid strain, according to the presentation.
Though Armintor disagreed with tying the potential for a rate increase to the fate of the data center, other council members viewed the project as a worthwhile opportunity to help offset costs.
“Without these projected incremental net income contributions, we will be recommended a 3% rate, so that’s the other reason why I will want to support this because I don’t want to put any additional burden like that onto the city,” council member Vicki Byrd said.
The project will come back before the council Aug. 17 for a closed session to discuss the power purchase agreement with the eventual owner of the data center.