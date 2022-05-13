The city of Denton received a petition Thursday for the recall of District 4 council member Alison Maguire, which could trigger a recall election if the city secretary confirms the petition has enough signatures from qualified voters.
According to a Friday report from the city, the petition was received by staff on Thursday. There are several steps to come in the process. First, the petition must be signed by at least 25% of the number of votes cast for District 4 at the last preceding regular municipal election. That means the petition needs signatures from at least 673 qualified voters.
The report states the city secretary has seven days to examine the petition and ensure it meets all of the necessary requirements. City staff members are currently coordinating with the Denton County Elections Department for voter verification.
If the petition does indeed get certified, it will be presented to the Denton City Council on June 7. Maguire would be notified and get seven days to resign, the report states. If she does not, then the council will order a recall election.
The exact timeline for when that election would be held was not made available Friday afternoon, nor were any additional details on the election’s format. When contacted, Maguire said she was not yet ready to comment on the matter.
Of note, District 4 now includes Robson Ranch following December’s city redistricting. Robson Ranch is a reliably conservative part of Denton, and Maguire acknowledged during the redistricting process that she was voting against her own political self-interest by voting in favor of the map.