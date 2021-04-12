Scott Gray, Denton’s director of airport, facilities and real estate, is expected to ask the Denton City Council on Tuesday to authorize repairs to City Hall West, including hazardous material removal, after the historic building was damaged by the winter storm in February.
The 1927 Spanish Renaissance Revival-style building, a Texas Historic Landmark, was vacated more than four years ago. The 24,600-square-foot building was renovated in the 1960s as Central Fire Station, in 1984 as a police station and in 1995 for the Planning and Development Department.
In February, according to city documents, a fire-suppression line at City Hall West burst and flooded the building, where asbestos has been found. Also, water damage has led to mold growth throughout the building.
Officials on Monday did not know how much the repairs might cost. Meanwhile, the $7 million project to renovate the property remains on hold while the city determines how the building should be used and financed.
In September 2018, a steering committee of 24 people delivered a presentation about the project. The committee determined that the exterior of the building on North Elm Street should be preserved, that City Hall West should be repurposed for public use and that the east entry and original auditorium and firetruck bays should be rehabilitated.
Other suggested uses for City Hall West, according to the 2018 committee report, are for such events as weddings, corporate presentations, city meetings and museum displays. The same report projects the renovated City Hall West would bring in $416,375 in revenue in its first year of operation, $472,000 in the second year and $506,750 in its third year.
The city would subsidize operations at $265,000 annually, according to the report.
The Denton City Council work session on Tuesday is scheduled for 3 p.m., followed by the regular meeting at 6 p.m.