The City of Denton has scheduled a special called City Council meeting for Monday at 4 p.m. following Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton’s letter demanding the city rescind its mask mandate for workers.
Paxton’s letter was sent Thursday, Feb. 17, addressed to Interim City Manager Sara Hensley from Austin Kinghorn, general counsel for the Texas Attorney General's Office. It demanded the city rescind its policy “requiring city employees to wear a mask in all common areas," giving the city until noon on Tuesday, Feb. 22, to nix the mandate.
“This policy exceeds your city’s authority as restricted by Governor Abbott’s Executive Order GA-38,” the letter reads. “This office will pursue further legal action … against any local jurisdiction and its governing officials that persist in enforcing local mask mandates in violation of GA-38 and any applicable court order. You are accordingly requested to rescind your policy by 12:00 p.m. February 22nd.”
At Monday’s special called meeting, council members will meet in closed session with city attorneys “involving legal issues relating to the disaster declaration and related order pertaining to the COVID-19 emergency.” They will then reconvene for an open work session to receive a report on the city’s coronavirus response.
City of Denton spokesperson Stuart Birdseye said Saturday that city staff are still reviewing the letter. He said it’s likely that Paxton’s letter will be part of City Council’s discussion during Monday’s meeting, which was called after the city received the demand.
Council member Brian Beck deferred to city staff for any official response to the letter, but said he questions why state officials have taken the stance they have.
“I’m really curious why the AG’s office and the governor appear not to want to follow best scientific practices,” Beck said. “That was the goal of council — to protect the citizens of Denton.”