In a closed session Tuesday, Denton City Council members are scheduled to evaluate City Manager Todd Hileman.
Three years into a five-year contract, Hileman’s job performance is reviewed annually. His salary is $267,800.
“It’s like anybody else who works for anybody,” Mayor Chris Watts said. “This is just routine. [A pay raise] is up to the council as a whole. That is something we would discuss as a council if it comes up.”
Hileman received a 4% raise in November 2018. He came to Denton in January 2017 after 13 years in Glenview, Illinois, a Chicago suburb with a population of about 45,000. He’s worked in city management for about 27 years.
His contract is set to expire on Jan. 29, 2022.
And during the regular meeting, council members are expected to consider 11 non-annexation agreements “for agricultural, wildlife management, or timberland use properties.” Such agreements are allowed under the Texas Local Government Code, which prohibits municipalities from annexing areas appraised for ad valorem taxes for agricultural, wildlife management or timber management unless development agreements are made with landowners.
The work session is scheduled for 2 p.m., followed by the regular meeting at 6:30 p.m. The full agenda is at cityofdenton.com.