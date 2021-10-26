Denton City Council members Tuesday approved the criteria by which they will consider redrawing existing council districts using updated census data.
Criteria were submitted by a firm — Bickerstaff Heath Delgado Acosta LLP — contracted by the city to help with the redistricting process.
Members of the public are encouraged to submit their feedback until the council has its public hearing regarding a proposed map on Dec. 7.
Bob Heath, an attorney with the firm, told city officials during their Oct. 19 meeting that Denton is able to redraw districts if it wants, but the city isn’t legally required to do so.
Council members decided that evening they would like to formally consider changes. They are allowed to retain the existing map if they see fit.
Mayor Gerard Hudspeth, speaking during Tuesday’s meeting, said he interpreted Heath’s presentation as a suggestion that Denton not change its maps, and he chided council members for not following expert advice.
He also asked what priorities the council should put on the back burner if redistricting were to become a major project, but that question never received a full answer during Tuesday’s meeting.
Council members Deb Armintor, Paul Meltzer and Vicki Byrd took time shortly after those comments to disagree with Hudspeth’s recollection of the previous week’s meeting.
“[Heath] made it clear the more we can chip away at this disparity the better we can be, and he said it’s up to us,” Armintor said.
The council previously determined it would like a crack at drawing the maps in ways that more evenly and fairly distribute population and people belonging to minority groups.
Council members will have a public drawing session with members of their contracted law firm on Nov. 16 during which they will adjust boundaries to see what potential changes might fit.
An expert would be able to shift boundaries and a real-time tracker would update to show population, demographics and other statistics for each potential district.
A public hearing would follow on Dec. 7. Barring delays, final adoption would be on Dec. 14, according to a presentation by Ryan Adams, the city’s director of customer service and public affairs.
Locations for updated polling places would be discussed in early January.
Adams told officials Tuesday the timeline was compressed to make sure all boundaries are in place ahead of the May 7, 2022, council elections. Seats currently held by Meltzer, Armintor and Hudspeth are up for election that cycle.
The first day for a prospective council member to file for a spot on that ballot is scheduled for Jan. 19. The final day to file is Feb. 18.
“There’s not a whole lot of time on the back end if anything gets delayed,” Adams explained.
Council members discussed striking two of the nine proposed criteria some members felt weren’t applicable to Denton’s situation. Meltzer and fellow council member Brian Beck felt considerations around easily identifiable geographic boundaries and existing districts weren’t necessary when considering a new map.
Meltzer said the city already has a serviceable map to fall back on — the current map, which dates back to the most recent redraw a decade ago.
“We already have a very strong contender,” Meltzer said.
For his part, Beck felt considerations of geographic boundaries would make it more difficult to draw districts with current voting precincts in mind. He stressed the importance of sticking to mathematical principles when redrawing districts.
Philip Arnold, an attorney with Bickerstaff Heath Delgado Acosta, said all nine criteria were included as a standard to steer government entities into compliance with established election law.
Council member Jesse Davis followed that explanation by saying he would be comfortable adding guidelines but not subtracting from them.
“This is not something they created just for us,” he said.
He suggested an additional guideline to avoid age-based discrimination.
Arnold, at the prompting of Mayor Hudspeth, said he wasn’t aware of any redistricting cases or gerrymandering allegations based upon age-based discrimination.
Ultimately, all proposed changes to the nine submitted criteria failed to garner the necessary votes, and council members unanimously approved them as presented.