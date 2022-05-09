Denton’s Board of Ethics has found a complaint filed over Paul Meltzer’s political mailer baseless, and will later hold a hearing to potentially deem it frivolous.
The ethics complaint was filed May 2 by Scott Campbell, who asserted mayoral candidate Meltzer violated the city’s ethics ordinance in multiple ways. His complaint focused on the inclusion of the Denton city secretary’s notary seal on an election mailer sent out last month by Meltzer, who is a City Council member. At the time, it prompted city staff to send a clarifying email to City Council members and contact the Texas Secretary of State’s Office.
Meltzer maintained that the image of the seal was simply included to communicate the factualness of the mailer’s contents, as the seal was positioned next to several donations received by incumbent and eventual victor Gerard Hudspeth.
Campbell alleged in the complaint that Meltzer secured “special privileges” for himself and the two council candidates also appearing in the mailer. Meltzer granted the trio “special consideration, treatment, or advantage,” and used his position as a council member “for the purpose of advancing or harming private interests,” the complaint says.
A three-person panel of Board of Ethics members — Annetta Ramsay, Hannah Klaassen and Lara Tomlin — met Monday and formally considered the complaint baseless within a few minutes.
A key issue the board took with the complaint was that Campbell included only one image of the two-page mailer. The source of the complaint was the mailer’s inclusion of the notary seal; however, Campbell did not attach an image of that part. City policy states the “Panel’s review is limited to the contents of the Complaint including all evidence submitted concurrently.”
“Going to the flyer that [Campbell] attached, it doesn’t have anything about the city secretary seal that he’s complaining about,” Tomlin said. “My opinion is that it’s baseless, because there’s nothing on here that shows that.”
Ramsay concurred, saying Meltzer didn’t use any of the city’s facilities, personnel, equipment, software, supplies or staff time, as alleged by Campbell in the complaint. Klaassen found it baseless on the simple premise that the notary seal wasn’t included in the attached evidence.
The three members unanimously voted to find the claim baseless, but Ramsay also wanted to consider it a frivolous request, defined by the ethics ordinance as “groundless and brought in bad faith, or groundless and brought for the purpose of harassment.”
Several factors were included in the discussion, including that the complaint was filed five days before the May 7 election and that the Denton Record-Chronicle published an article on the mailer. Members ultimately voted to recommend the complaint for a frivolity hearing. City Auditor Madison Rorschach explained that will be scheduled later.
“Within the next 30 days, we will have a hearing,” Rorschach said. “If [the board] finds it’s frivolous, there’s sanctions they can impose by a two-thirds majority. ... It’s a violation to submit a frivolous complaint.”
Those sanctions could include suspension, ineligibility or a letter of reprimand against Campbell.