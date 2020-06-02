A scuffle over Denton City Council member Deb Armintor’s participation in a private emergency briefing on community security slowed the start of Tuesday afternoon’s meeting and triggered a short protest by 40 people outside City Hall.
The Denton Police Department briefed council members at noon. The briefing followed several nights of protests in Denton, with thousands marching Monday night as part of the Black Lives Matter movement. Armintor said she recused herself shortly after the virtual council meeting's public livestream went offline for the briefing.
She posted a short statement on Facebook about her decision to leave the meeting, telling her constituents she left to get legal advice about the conflict over her presence. She was pressured to leave, she said, because of her past actions following the death of University of North Texas student Darius Tarver.
Armintor called the Denton Record-Chronicle after writing the Facebook post to call attention to what happened. She said she decided to recuse herself after the mayor announced he would ask the entire council whether she could participate in the closed meeting. She opted to step away instead.
“I wasn’t allowed to be in,” she said.
Mayor Chris Watts called the newspaper, too, after Armintor wrote the post, saying she had mischaracterized what happened. He didn’t have the authority to “kick her out” of the meeting, nor did he do so, he said. He did raise concerns, he said, about her actions following Tarver’s death and the subsequent investigation into the shooting.
Later in the afternoon, the city released a prepared statement, in which Watts clarified that he told Armintor he was concerned whether she would keep confidential the security information expected in the briefing.
Armintor said she feels she's being misrepresented but that her conscience was clear.
"I don't doubt he doesn't trust me," she said. "But I don't think he understands."
The protesters — about 40 who rallied for about an hour in the midafternoon — took turns speaking in Armintor's support and saying the mayor was silencing her.
At the end of March, council members received a report from City Attorney Aaron Leal outlining how some of Armintor’s actions in the Tarver case could be considered individual actions, rather than as serving as a representative to the whole. The report detailed how privileges afforded to the entire City Council — such as closed-door meetings about legal matters — are not granted to individuals or the public. He also detailed how attorneys evaluate whether a council member might be acting in their individual capacity in a certain situation.
Leal wrote the analysis following an opinion piece by Denton attorney Richard Gladden published in the newspaper, who argued that the city was wrong to withhold video footage of the incident. Armintor had joined the Tarver family in calling for the video to be released.
Watts said he understood that people come to council members for advocacy with the city when things go wrong, and that some people disagree with the city’s daily decisions and long-term policies.
“For me, I don’t think it’s a hard balance, when you are duly elected, being an advocate and being a council member,” Watts said.
Prior to releasing the video of the confrontation between Tarver and Denton police, Watts asked council members whether anyone had discussed the issues and facts of the case with the family, and Armintor volunteered that she had.
At that point, other council members asked that she not be included in future discussions, to protect the city, Watts said.
Armintor said the mayor brought up the old conflict before they were to receive the security briefings related to the protests Tuesday.
She disagreed that she had a conflict of interest in the matter.
"It doesn't upset me so much what's happening to me as what's being done to the public," she said of the city's response to protestors and the reasons for the curfew.
But she recused herself before the entire council could discuss her participation in the briefing, she said.
The scuffle delayed the posted start of the council’s regular work session for nearly two hours. City Manager Todd Hileman canceled a public briefing on the city’s continuing response to the pandemic. The council met in open session for about an hour before going back offline to talk with attorneys about developments at the airport and a long-running lawsuit from two former electric department employees.
During the work session, they agreed to talk more about whether the city has the option to allow more outdoor seating in public areas to ease pressure on bars and restaurants. Customers must spread out in the pandemic, and other cities have discovered that allowing bars and restaurants to expand by closing streets may help.
Council members also put on their to-do list the appointment of board members to the Hunter and Cole Ranch special taxing districts. Developers are working on a massive 3,000-acre project to develop the city’s west side with thousands of new homes, businesses and a possible corporate campus. Armintor announced that it was unlikely she would make any appointments to the boards, as she remains opposed to the districts, which will likely charge an extra 55 cents per $100 valuation in property taxes to finance public improvements.