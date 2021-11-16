Little progress was made during the Denton City Council's Tuesday session scheduled to redraw existing council districts.
The council previously decided to take a crack at shifting their own district boundaries, meaning some Denton residents might soon be represented by a council member other than the one they currently have.
The district boundaries have existed in their current state for the past 10 years, and they remain legally permissible.
The council's plan is to have districts finalized by mid-January to give voters and potential candidates plenty of time ahead of next year's City Council elections.
Mayor Gerard Hudspeth and at-large council members Paul Meltzer and Deb Armintor are up for reelection next year.
Bob Heath, a representative of the city's contracted Bickerstaff Heath Delgado Acosta law firm, reiterated to council members they aren't legally required to redistrict. Despite that, he said there is room for improvement upon the existing boundary map.
Tuesday's drawing session was meant to give council members a chance to see in real time possible boundary changes to districts and how those changes would affect a variety of demographics, but Heath was clear he didn't feel it was the firm's decision to suggest where those boundaries should actually be.
"What I certainly want to do is to make sure that whatever you want to do is consistent with the law," he said.
He said the specifics beyond what is legally advisable fall into a policy realm that he'd leave up to council members.
Those comments were prompted by suggestions from council member Jesse Davis, who said he was frustrated by the lack of specific advice from Heath's firm.
"I think we're best served by some guidance and some neutral input," Davis said.
Both Davis and council member Brian Beck submitted proposed redistricting maps that were considered Tuesday afternoon by the full council, but Davis said he saw that input as equal to input put forward by any other member of the community.
Mayor Gerard Hudspeth seemed to disagree when he asked if there might be legal pitfalls awaiting them if they base their planning off proposals made by council members who represent one of the four City Council districts.
Meltzer, Armintor and Hudspeth are elected by the entirety of voting Denton residents, so they aren't tied to a specific district.
The majority opinion Tuesday was that, while Davis' map would nearly eliminate population discrepancies between districts, Beck's map was perhaps slightly superior given its preference for keeping communities of interest together.
Davis' map had a total population variance of less than 0.6%, whereas Beck's was closer to 6.8%. The current district boundaries have a variance of nearly 8%, which means the four districts are on average 8% above or below what would be expected if each district had exactly the same number of people residing within their borders.
Heath, over the course of several council meetings, has explained that anything below 10% is legal, but council members previously decided they would like to get that number as low as possible with various other demographic considerations.
Council members said they'd heard various concerns from residents: worries about the districting around the Denia neighborhood or the Pecan Creek neighborhood, the splitting-up of Robson Ranch or redistricting of Robson Ranch, as well as some wanting the council to simply not redistrict at all.
Davis, whose district currently includes Robson Ranch in far southwest Denton, said he'd heard fears from those voters that they would be subject to ageism in the redistricting process.
No council members had suggested splitting up Robson Ranch, which contains one of the strongest concentrations of older voters, as well as one of the most reliably Republican-voting parts of Denton.
Davis' proposed map had fewer changes to existing boundaries than Beck's. The primary shifts would be in District 2's Precinct 4008, which currently includes residents who live north of Oak Street, south of University Drive, west of Locust Street and east of Fulton Street.
Davis' map would carve up that precinct, with portions going to Districts 1, 2 and 3.
In his proposal, Beck opted for more drastic changes in favor of preserving communities of interest.
That meant dissolving the peninsula that currently juts from District 4 to encompass the Denia neighborhood and shifting the boundaries of Districts 1 and 2 to avoid cutting the Pecan Creek area in half.
Beck's map was favored by council members Meltzer, Armintor and Alison Maguire for those reasons, but Hudspeth took issue with how the proposal would redistrict Denton's landfill to be within District 1.
Hudspeth has lived for decades within District 1 and previously represented it on the City Council. It includes the section of Southeast Denton historically populated by many of the Denton's Black residents after the city government's racist forced removal of Black residents from the Quakertown area in the early 1920s.
"[The landfill] moves from a predominately white district to a predominately Black district," Hudspeth summarized.
Council member Vicki Byrd, who represents District 1, was out of state and not in attendance during Tuesday's work session.
Several council members said they were interested in Hudspeth's point and would like to hear Byrd's point of view and potentially discuss the issue further.
Hudspeth fired back that it seemed his colleagues weren't respecting his personal experience and his thoughts about the optics of redistricting the landfill into an area that already includes a concrete plant and the majority of Habitat for Humanity housing. He said he felt compelled to speak up, and he encouraged others to do the same.
"I implore others to say something because evidently my lived experience doesn't mean much on the dais," he said.
Those comments capped off the council discussion with the agreement that redistricting would continue at a future meeting.