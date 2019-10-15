Denton City Council members spent about 20 minutes in an open work session Tuesday, and neither council member Gerard Hudspeth nor Deb Armintor got much traction on issues they raised before doors closed for the afternoon.
The council spent most of the afternoon work session on confidential matters: evaluating the city manager, the city attorney and the terms for contracts to provide electricity to the University of North Texas and Texas Woman’s University.
During the open session, Hudspeth questioned whether council members should have a vote on committees whose recommendations eventually come to the City Council for final action. Also, Armintor questioned whether the city should be arresting people for small amounts of marijuana possession.
Over the past several months, the City Council has worked out a way for individual members to get issues on the agenda that might not otherwise be researched and debated. Armintor made a one-minute pitch why she thought it was important that the council discuss marijuana arrests, citing the change in enforcement practices at the county level.
In her one-minute response, council member Keely Briggs said she would agree to a fuller discussion, listing the information she’d like to see, should the matter get on the agenda.
After council member Paul Meltzer said he trusted Police Chief Frank Dixon and the rest of the department with the issue, no other council member spoke up, signaling a lack of support to put the matter on a future agenda.
Council member Jesse Davis was absent Tuesday afternoon, but was in attendance for the evening portion of the meeting.
Having already made his pitch to get the topic on the agenda, Hudspeth said he was concerned about the weight of a council member’s presence and vote on community committees. Specifically, council members serve on the Economic Development Partnership Board and the city’s two tax-increment finance districts, which make recommendations about certain tax allocations.
Hudspeth advocated for council members to attend the committee meetings but not vote.
“They should be present, but not voting twice,” Hudspeth said.
The council member’s presence has weight, whether intended or not, he said.
Armintor and Briggs disagreed. Briggs said she did not observe that extra voting weight as part of her experience serving on two of those three boards.
“My voice or vote doesn’t weigh heavily,” she said. “Everyone has their own ideas or beliefs.”
Both Briggs and council member John Ryan were concerned that if council members didn’t vote, their presence could not count toward the quorum either. In other words, the committee’s — and the city’s — business could stall if members are absent and council attendance doesn’t count.
In addition, Ryan added that dual voting position was not unusual in city government or the community in general. Many council subcommittees make recommendations before the matter comes to the full council. Some community nonprofits have similar structures in their governance, he said.
“It’s a transfer of knowledge,” Ryan said.