Denton woman wants her embryos treated as humans in property battle and to set legal precedent in the state

A Denton woman is striving to change how Texas laws view some embryos as property as she’s faced with a heart-wrenching possibility: Her biological children could legally be born by another woman or terminated without her input.
Caroline Antoun, a longtime Denton resident, underwent an infertility treatment to create several embryos. But she said she didn’t fully understand the legal forms to undergo the procedure. Now, despite recent changes to how the state views conception, Antoun worries her embryos could be born and grow up without her consent.
“I’m making the best decision for my children who are alive,” Antoun said. “For the ones that are unborn, I, as their mother, should have the right to be able to make the best decision for them. And when we treat them as property, I don’t have parental rights.”
While she has lived in Denton for several years now, Antoun has had a well-traveled, adventurous life. She graduated with a master’s degree from the University of North Texas and works as a instructional designer at a software company. She has traveled the world, living in Germany and Saudi Arabia.
“But I always gravitate back to Denton,” Antoun said.
She felt like she was living in a fairy tale when she met and fell in love with a man while in Saudi Arabia. They married on the island of Cyprus. But Antoun’s greatest adventure, motherhood, would be hard-fought.
Antoun and her husband struggled with infertility. As a result, Antoun suffered four miscarriages and her husband underwent a year of hormone therapy. She said they were desperate to have a big family.
With only one option left, Antoun and her husband underwent in vitro fertilization (IVF). Feeling desperate and stressed, Antoun said the paperwork was plentiful. But it was hard to grasp the gravity of it.
“The contracts spelled out various risks for things like ... what happens to them if you die or if you divorce ...” she said. “There’s no counseling around this. The doctors, they don’t sit down and talk to you about any of things. They just give you the contract, you read it at home, you decide, and you sign it. Which to me is a huge issue.”
After some conversation with her husband, Antoun said she just trusted everyone involved in the IVF process to do the right thing by her and her children.
“It’s not something where she should be upset or beating herself up because it’s standard behavior,” said Angela Downes, a UNT Dallas College of Law professor. “We all sign contracts all the time and don’t read them thoroughly. And then you get into that spot where you’re trying to fix something you maybe should not have signed.”
The procedure resulted in six viable embryos, which were frozen for later transfers. After miscarrying one child after IVF, Antoun carried twins to full term. Her son and daughter are now 2 1/2 years old.
But expanding their family didn’t look how she once envisioned. Struggling with years of infertility and the changes of parenthood strained the couple’s relationship to an irreparable point. Their divorce was finalized in August.
367th District Judge Margaret Barnes ruled that Antoun should have the majority of custody over the twins. But embryos that haven’t been implanted are still considered property legally. And because of the contract that Antoun signed, Barnes ordered that Antoun has no legal claim over the three remaining embryos that, biologically, are half of her.
“We have to uphold the rule of law, meaning there are standards and laws that regulate people ...” Downes said. “And whatever the law is, that is what we have to follow.”
Barnes gave the final order in Antoun’s divorce and custody case about a month after the overturning of Roe v. Wade. Since the overturn, if an embryo is growing inside someone, Texas law considers that embryo a living person with rights from the moment of conception.
Therefore, an embryo in gestation can no longer be aborted in Texas. But an embryo conceived through IVF and still stored in a freezer is considered property, not a person.
“My rights were stripped away when the judge said, ‘Yes, we’re upholding this contract,’” Antoun said. “Even though she had given me the children 85% of the time and all the medical and educational decision-making rights. She did not consider these embryo as people even though the law had changed five days prior.”
A person with legal ownership of embryos can theoretically use them however they please without consent from the other biological parent. While Downes did not speak specifically to Antoun’s case, she said similar cases can have serious repercussions for people trying to leave dangerous relationships. Downes’ area of legal expertise is in child protection and domestic violence.
It’s typical for an individual experiencing domestic violence to remove themselves from the relationship, but still have their former partner use property, finances, children or other means that still cause duress to the individual.
“Even if a woman removes herself from being married to the perpetrator, he can still find ways to initiate power and control over her,” Downes said. “In some cases, he could initiate power and control through wanting to take possession of what a court has deemed as property. ... Then, she’s still having to struggle, and it’s that same power and control dynamic.”
Because Texas law views embryos as property, if a husband is granted ownership over an embryo, he and his wife created, he could legally have another woman birth them without the biological mother’s consent. The biological mother would have no claim to parental rights. He could also legally terminate the embryo without the biological mother’s consent.
“I can’t have been the first person to have had a contentious divorce,” Antoun said. “And there have probably been other people who weren’t able to fight it and say, ‘No, these are my kids and I’ve changed my mind.’”
Antoun appealed her divorce case, hoping an appellate court will use the overturn of Roe v. Wade as a catalyst to view her IVF-conceived embryo as children that she has a right to.
If successful, her case could set a new legal precedent in Texas.
Antoun said she hopes that by speaking out about her situation, she can advocate for a more intensive therapeutic and legal counseling process for people undergoing IVF. But most of all, if Antoun’s biological children are born, she wants to make sure she has a say.
“No one should have to go through the nightmare of their unborn children potentially being born and raised not alongside their living children,” Antoun said. “They wouldn’t know me until they’re potentially 18 years old, and I’d have no say in how they’re being raised.”
Antoun is raising funds through her GoFundMe to aid her legal costs as she appeals the judge’s divorce order.
“I’m asking Texans to come alongside me and be the village,” Antoun said. “We talk about it takes a village to raise a child. Well, it takes a village to protect a child, and I need this village to help me protect these unborn children.”
