Denton woman wants her embryos treated as humans in property battle and to set legal precedent in the state

Caroline Antoun

Caroline Antoun cradles her two children, who were conceived through an assisted reproductive treatment. There are still three of Antoun’s biological embryos frozen. But they could be at risk of being born by another woman or terminated.

 Courtesy photo/Caroline Antoun via GoFundMe

A Denton woman is striving to change how Texas laws view some embryos as property as she’s faced with a heart-wrenching possibility: Her biological children could legally be born by another woman or terminated without her input.

Caroline Antoun, a longtime Denton resident, underwent an infertility treatment to create several embryos. But she said she didn’t fully understand the legal forms to undergo the procedure. Now, despite recent changes to how the state views conception, Antoun worries her embryos could be born and grow up without her consent.

