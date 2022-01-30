New equipment for Denton’s police and fire departments is headed this way through nearly $180,000 in homeland security grants.
That includes a new bomb suit, portable radio equipment and a security update to the city’s outdoor warning siren system.
The process was tied off by the Denton City Council when its members approved the consent agenda during their regular meeting on Tuesday.
Laura Behrens, the city’s grant administrator, said the money begins at the federal level and passes through state to the various regional councils of government.
That means Denton’s slice of the homeland security dollars comes via its membership on the North Central Texas Council of Governments.
“What [the NCTCOG’s] focus has been on has been to support regional response teams with these grants, and our city Fire Department has a certified [explosive ordinance disposal team] — a bomb squad,” Behrens said.
The city looked at the squad’s needs and requested $41,000 in federal grant money to purchase an extra bomb disposal suit, which it has since been awarded.
Behrens said the city’s bomb squad operates within an area that extends north and west of Denton to the Oklahoma state line, covering about 1,500 square miles. Several other bomb and hazmat squads also operate across the region.
She said the grant programs encourage responses from multiple government agencies in the event of a crisis.
A similar grant process resulted in a pot of roughly $95,000 to go toward equipment for the bomb squad and the Denton Police Department’s tactical team.
Behrens said that money is buying communications equipment and a utility terrain vehicle, as well as robotic equipment for emergency response.
The resolutions passed by City Council this past Tuesday didn’t list what specific robotic equipment the city ordered. Behrens, reached by phone Friday, said she didn’t know how it would be used and that no purchases had arrived.
The final roughly $44,000 will go toward “necessary software and equipment to protect the City’s siren alerting system from unauthorized access,” according to information attached to the City Council’s meeting agenda.
