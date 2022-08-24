Linda McNatt Animal Care & Adoption Center
A kennel technician holds a kitten at the Linda McNatt Animal Care & Adoption Center in a 2021 photo. The shelter is having another "Clear the Shelter" adoption event on Saturday. 

 DRC file photo

Denton is holding a “Clear the Shelter” event at the Linda McNatt Animal Care & Adoption Center, waiving all adoption fees to help find homes for cats and dogs at the shelter.

Adopters will also receive a gift bag and a box of Adaptil Calm or Feliway Classic with each adoption to help ease the stress and anxiety animals often feel in a new environment.

CHRISTIAN McPHATE can be reached at 940-220-4299 and via Twitter at @writerontheedge.

