Updated: August 24, 2022 @ 8:07 pm
A kennel technician holds a kitten at the Linda McNatt Animal Care & Adoption Center in a 2021 photo. The shelter is having another "Clear the Shelter" adoption event on Saturday.
Denton is holding a “Clear the Shelter” event at the Linda McNatt Animal Care & Adoption Center, waiving all adoption fees to help find homes for cats and dogs at the shelter.
Adopters will also receive a gift bag and a box of Adaptil Calm or Feliway Classic with each adoption to help ease the stress and anxiety animals often feel in a new environment.
The adoption event takes place from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 27. The animal shelter is located at 3717 N. Elm St.
CHRISTIAN McPHATE can be reached at 940-220-4299 and via Twitter at @writerontheedge.
