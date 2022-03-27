Denton’s two universities can now legally operate golf carts, and other similar vehicles, on select public roadways near their respective campuses under several conditions.
City Council members Alison Maguire and Jesse Davis recused themselves from a vote on the ordinance, which ultimately passed in a 3-2 vote this past Tuesday.
“We’re changing the ordinance to match what’s happening now,” Mayor Gerard Hudspeth said. “It’s a cleanup.”
Golf carts marked with either a Texas Woman’s University or University of North Texas logo being driven by somebody at least 18 year of age with a valid driver’s license and university ID can now operate on roadways “running through and adjacent to” university campuses for official university business, according to Denton’s new ordinance.
The carts must be equipped with headlamps, taillamps, reflectors, a parking brake and mirrors, as well as any other items required under the Texas Transportation Code.
Denton’s new ordinance also extends the same requirements and legal protections to related vehicles, such as Gator utility vehicles, all-terrain vehicles and other small utility vehicles.
The carts, which typically operate at speeds below 25 mph, will only be allowed to operate on streets with speed limits up to 35 mph.
Bryan Cose, a traffic safety unit sergeant with the Denton Police Department, told council members Tuesday that some similar vehicles get up to higher speeds, but they will all be bound to the posted speed limits.
The discrepancy between the carts’ maximum speed and posted speed limits led to some council members’ reservations Tuesday.
“As far as I’m concerned, these golf carts are another form of electric car,” council member Deb Armintor said. “I own and drive an electric car but mine goes much faster. ... It also has a roof on it and other things that protect me, so I’m concerned about safety of the workers who are driving these carts.”
She proposed adjusting the speed
“If it’s really necessary for these vehicles to go on city streets, then the city should consider ... reducing the speed limit on some of these streets,” Armintor said.
She and Mayor Pro Tem Paul Meltzer voted against the ordinance due to the safety concerns they saw. Mayor Hudspeth, along with council members Brian Beck and Vicki Byrd, voted in favor of the ordinance.
Hudspeth, just before calling a vote on the item, said he’d like to see a similar ordinance apply to the area around the Denton Square.
“I’m working, trying to get golf carts downtown, but [Denton Police] Chief [Frank] Dixon told me ‘no’ several times, but I’m chipping away at him,” Hudspeth said. “I feel like I’m making progress, and it’s difficult to park downtown and I think it would be great to have a shuttle-type thing.”
He said safety concerns had shut down that plan in the past.