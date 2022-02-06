The city of Denton will likely foot the bill for its proposed sign topper program intended to increase a sense of community across the city.
City Council members during their Feb. 1 meeting narrowly agreed that each neighborhood interested in the program should not be responsible for paying for their involvement.
Much of the program, however, was still yet to be decided at the close of this past Tuesday’s council meeting.
Broadly speaking, the sign topper initiative in Denton is meant to result in unique additions atop existing street signs that tell people something about what area they’re in.
For instance, a proposal presented to the Southeast Denton Neighborhood Association in November would have included designs on the toppers that symbolize what life was like in the neighborhood decades earlier.
Council members were asked this past Tuesday to weigh in on who should be eligible to participate in the program and how it should be paid for.
They favored broad eligibility to allow as many participating neighborhoods as possible, and a slim majority wanted the sign toppers to be paid for by the city, as well.
Council member Jesse Davis said he would prefer the issue to be sorted out and paid for by each respective neighborhood with the possibility of matching grants from the city. Two of his colleagues sided with that model or something close it it, but the majority on the other side won at the end of Tuesday’s discussion.
The argument was essentially over what the fairest model would be to get the most engagement from the community.
Council member Deb Armintor, toward the end of the discussion, said she would like more input from the city’s neighborhoods as to what they would like the parameters for the signs themselves to be.
Tina Firgens, deputy director of development services, said staff tried to solicit feedback from neighborhoods with limited success.
“Of the limited feedback we did receive, the primary concern was regarding cost,” she said. “There were no concerns expressed regarding just the overall standard operating procedures.”
MARSHALL REID can be reached at 940-566-6862 and via Twitter at @MarshallKReid.