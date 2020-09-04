The former president of Keep Denton Beautiful is skeptical that the organization being absorbed into the city’s Parks and Recreation Department is better for the community.
“It might effectively be similar, but it’s just not as pleasant,” Mannix O’Connor said. “You don’t feel as good about it. The city determined about three years ago it wanted to take control of it and have more say in what was done rather than having this nonprofit citizens group kind of directing, if you will, the activities.”
O’Connor resigned on June 30. He was succeeded by Christa Crowe.
“On Aug. 28, KDB sent an email to all of their members informing them of the change,” O’Connor said. “The simplest explanation is that over the past 33 years, KDB has developed as an organization — a partnership between the city and community members. The city provided 80% of the funding, and community members raised the other 20% and kind of ran the organization. The city also provided employees.”
In an email, Ryan Adams, the city’s director of customer service and public affairs, said the KDB Board of Directors and city staff “discussed best options to sustain community beautification programs and, ultimately, the best decision was to transition within the city structure.”
The KDB budget is about $280,000, including salaries for two city employees.
“Eventually, the board elected … to donate remaining funds to the city and give it the legal authority to deliver the same programs with the same look and feel,” O’Connor said. “It remains to be seen whether the city can really do that. Those 33 years were used in perfecting a relationship and the ability to motivate and inspire the population of the city to participate. And when you have grassroots, enthusiastic public participation, it’s much more dynamic.”
In addition to money, the city will assume materials and other items to implement programs, branding rights, historical files and intellectual property, Adams said in the email. The two city employees working at KDB have been moved to the Parks and Recreation Department but will continue their duties “related to KDB initiatives.”
The Parks, Recreation and Beautification Board will be consulted for community input, but KDB will no longer be governed by a board of directors, Adams said.
“KDB staff recently merged with five other staff to create a new division within Parks and Recreation — Beautification, Education and Event Services," Adams said. "This new team, led by the KDB program manager, has a lot of commonalities and will greatly enhance existing KDB programs.”
O’Connor said KDB operated through a public-private partnership.
“The good thing about it was a lot of community input and vibrant community participation. It was pretty high-profile. It included a festival, tree giveaway and the Great American Cleanup," he said. "The city will try to continue to do the same events, but it’s going to be very different with people volunteering and giving to community people rather than giving money to the city.”
The Redbud Festival, Denton’s Arbor Day celebration in April, was canceled this year because of the coronavirus pandemic.
KDB is part of Keep Texas Beautiful and Keep America Beautiful.
Crowe did not return a message seeking comment.