Denia Recreation Center
Denia Recreation Center in south Denton

 Derek Key/For the DRC

The Denton Parks and Recreation Department’s Teen Council is seeking applications for the upcoming 2022-23 council year from students who wish to learn more about youth leadership and how local government and nonprofits work.

The council needs up to 30 members, between ages 14 and 18,  who reside in Denton or Denton ISD. Applications may be picked up at the Denton Civic Center or any city recreation center. Interested parties can also find a fillable online application. Applications should be emailed to david.ruiz@cityofdenton.com.

CHRISTIAN McPHATE can be reached at 940-220-4299 and via Twitter at @writerontheedge.

