The Denton Parks and Recreation Department’s Teen Council is seeking applications for the upcoming 2022-23 council year from students who wish to learn more about youth leadership and how local government and nonprofits work.
The council needs up to 30 members, between ages 14 and 18, who reside in Denton or Denton ISD. Applications may be picked up at the Denton Civic Center or any city recreation center. Interested parties can also find a fillable online application. Applications should be emailed to david.ruiz@cityofdenton.com.
The deadline to apply is Aug. 29.
This year, Teen Council members will work on two projects, one in the fall/winter and another in the spring, to be determined, said Megan Thomas, the program area manager with the parks department.
“It’s really going to depend on applicants,” Thomas said.
Founded in March 2016, the Denton Teen Council was set up to develop youth leaders interested in learning about local government and the roles they can have in it. The council hopes to empower, enlighten and inspire young people in the Denton community, according to the 2016 city ordinance.
Thomas said the Teen Council will feature guest speakers discussing local government and nonprofits. They will also have a fundraising opportunity, monthly volunteer opportunities and whatever else the council decides to tackle this year.
This will be the first year Denton Teen Council is meeting since COVID-19 erupted in 2020. Thomas said they were still in the building phase and bringing it back under a new coordinator at Denia Recreation Center.
Organizers picked Denia to host the council because it offers several activities for youths, including rock wall climbing, a game room and an e-sports room.
“We’re kind of building as we go,” Thomas said.
Applications will be reviewed and scored against a predetermined rubric. Those who make the cut will be notified by email no later than Sept. 2. They will then be invited to the final step in the selection process: an in-person social on Tuesday, Sept. 13.
An official notice of selection, Thomas said, will be provided via email no later than Sept. 23.
“We had a teen reach out to us in June, asking if we were bringing the program back,” Thomas said. “We brought [it] back sooner rather than later because it is not just something for us to do, but it’s something the teens want.”