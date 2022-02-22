Stuart Birdseye, a city spokesperson, confirmed by email Tuesday night that Gov. Greg Abbott and Attorney General Ken Paxton were named in the lawsuit, which was filed in Travis County.
Paxton’s office sent Hensley a letter this past week demanding the city drop its mask mandate, which requires people to wear face coverings when inside some public facilities.
City buildings, K-12 schools, child care centers and some commercial buildings are included in Denton’s rarely enforced mandate.
The city ordinance also encourages social distancing and proper pandemic hygiene in hopes of dulling COVID-19’s local impact.
The letter sent by Paxton’s office gave a deadline of noon Tuesday to comply. Council members seemingly decided not to drop the mandate during a closed session meeting Monday afternoon.
A news release posted to the city’s website Tuesday evening says the lawsuit is intended the help the city “preserve its authority to have Denton employees wear masks” under its mandate, and that the mask mandate is meant to keep locals safe.
Mayor Gerard Hudspeth, speaking during the brief public portion of Monday’s meeting, implied a lawsuit was imminent when he said he opposed the city’s mask mandate and wanted to be conservative with tax dollars.
Birdseye said the city had contracted Philip Kingston with the law firm Stanton to help with the suit.
Online Travis County court records didn’t include the city’s case by late Tuesday night.
MARSHALL REID can be reached at 940-566-6862 and via Twitter at @MarshallKReid.