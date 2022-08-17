Denton shaped by key role in Cold War, author reveals in new book

Denton residents bombarded the local retail and grocery stores, purchasing all the supplies they could find. Food, powdered milk, toilet paper and water bottles vanished from the shelves. Gas disappeared from the pumps. Devastation was coming, and it would affect all of them in some way.
But it wasn’t the COVID-19 pandemic. It was a nuclear war.
In the early 1960s, at the height of the Cuban missile crisis, threats of nuclear war had erupted in headlines and on news broadcasts across the nation. About a decade after the Soviets got the atomic bomb, the Cold War had moved the doomsday clock to seven minutes until midnight. The Soviets were wanting to put a missile base within striking distance of Cuba. President John F. Kennedy had threatened military conflict. Americans began hoarding food and gasoline.
Denton residents were somewhat prepared for this moment, even if the food, toilet paper and water bottle manufacturers were not and had good reason to worry that the Soviets might strike the area. Out of seven nuclear defense regions around the country, Denton was the Region 5 headquarters for the United States’ nuclear response program and the third in line to become the national headquarters if Washington, D.C., and then Battle Creek, Michigan, fell to nuclear attack.
Six miles north of Denton just off Locust Street, the U.S. Army Nike missile site was one of four Nike Hercules anti-aircraft missiles sites in the Dallas-Fort Worth area to combat Soviet bomber attacks. The base had three underground missile silos, two with Nike Hercules missiles with nuclear warheads and one with a Nike Ajax missile with conventional warheads, according to a Denton County Office of History and Culture report from 2018.
“In fact, Denton housed the nation’s first underground regional headquarters,” said Landry Brewer, a professor in the Department of Social Sciences at Southwestern Oklahoma State University-Sayre.
It wasn’t the only missile base in the area. About 40 miles from Abilene, Dyess Air Force Base operated 12 Atlas-F intercontinental missiles, 200 times more powerful than the nuclear bombs dropped on Japan, Brewer said. Another Atlas-F missile site was located not far from Vernon near the Red River.
Brewer explores how Texas shaped American Cold War policy in his book Cold War Texas, with a chapter dedicated to Denton’s response. It was released Aug. 1 by Arcadia Publishing. It’s the third book in a trilogy that includes Cold War Oklahoma and Cold War Kansas, available at local book retailers and online.
“[I] realized after my first book researching the missile sites, people my age and younger don’t know about them or have been misinformed by people who have been talking about them over the years,” Brewer said. “People are shocked when they start reading about this and amazed that Texas was integral in the nation’s nuclear arsenal.”
Nuclear interests
Brewer’s interest in American Cold War policy began with childhood fear. He grew up in the 1980s at the end of the Cold War when the threat of nuclear attack was a real possibility. Tensions were tight with Ronald Reagan in one corner and Soviet President Mikhail Gorbachev in the other. Reagan’s harsh anti-Soviet rhetoric had worsened relations, and Hollywood had prophesied the results by depicting a nuclear attack on Kansas City in ABC's 1983 TV movie The Day After.
“It is a fascinating era with larger-than-life personalities and mistakes and chalked with excellent stories,” Brewer said. “I like telling those stories to my students.”
In the 1960s, Brewer’s father had worked at two of the Atlas-F missile sites while they were under construction. Though Brewer had heard “missile sites” and “missile bases” when he was a child, he said he had no idea how important the program was.
About 50 years later, Brewer was visiting with his parents when his father showed him a website with photos of Atlas-F missiles and missile sites in southwestern Oklahoma and documents about the program. “I was shocked to learn that rural southwest Oklahoma played a significant role within the nation's Cold War nuclear deterrent,” he said.
Brewer began researching Oklahoma’s response to the Cold War in 2016 for a research paper that, after publication, became the first chapter in his 2019 book, Cold War Oklahoma. He then broadened his research to include Cold War civil defense and other subjects.
“While researching the Oklahoma Atlas missiles, I learned that they were also placed at several sites in Kansas and Texas, which led to books about both states.”
A year later, Brewer followed Cold War Oklahoma with Cold War Kansas. He found that “Kansas played an outsized role in the Cold War, when civilization's survival hung in the balance,” according to the book's summary, and he delved into the military bases that housed Atlas-E intercontinental ballistic missile launch sites, Atlas-F ICBMs and Titan II ICBMs.
He also tells the story of a Kansas State University engineering professor who converted a discarded Union Pacific Railroad water tank into a fallout shelter for his family in his backyard.
Customers gave positive reviews. "'Cold War Kansas' takes us back to the days when The Day After was not just another movie!" wrote John Daley, professor of military and diplomatic history at Pittsburg State University in Kansas.
Denton connection
For his new book, Cold War Texas, Brewer tackles the missile sites in Texas but also discusses how cities around the country figured out how residents would survive a nuclear attack.
In the early 1960s, the Kennedy administration mobilized the federal government to offer civil defense supplies for municipalities that found fallout shelter spaces. Once the federal government’s criteria were met, Brewer said they would be sent two weeks of survival supplies, food and water barrels, medicine and radiation equipment.
“Municipalities operated them, identifying and stocking them with survival supplies and, of course, hoping for the best,” Brewer said.
Since they couldn’t provide shelter for 160 million people, the Kennedy administration decided to encourage private citizens to take it upon themselves to solve the problem and provided them with a booklet that offered eight different kinds of fallout shelters they could build
To write the chapter dedicated to Denton in Cold War Texas, Brewer delved into the Denton Record-Chronicle's archives to learn what Denton’s response was to the federal government’s request. He found that in the Jan. 31, 1960, edition, an entire page was devoted to civil defense and anticipated construction projects that would bring an additional 175 jobs and provide an economic boost for Denton, a city of about 26,444 people then.
In response to the Kennedy administration’s initiative, Brewer found that Denton city leaders had identified 23 buildings that offered “maximum radiation protection” for about 50 people. The First State Bank building was one of the largest and could house 350 people.
Denton was segregated back then, although Brewer said his research didn't delve into whether Black residents could shelter in such a space.
“None of my research went in those directions,” Brewer said. “As members of the public, I’d presume that in an emergency, ethnic minorities would have been allowed to enter the public fallout shelters and would have been encouraged to build at-home shelters.”
But it turns out the Cold War directly impacted the civil rights movement in a positive way, according to 1998’s The Effect of the Cold War on African-American Civil Rights: America and the World Audience, 1945-1968, by sociologist John David Skrentny.
That change, Skrentny wrote, was due in part to Soviet propaganda. As he pointed out in his study, “American racist practices therefore provided ample evidence that Americans did not respect the rights of people of color. The cultural rules of human rights therefore shaped a propaganda battle of Soviet attempts to prove to the world that America violated the human rights rules — that America was illegitimate — while the Americans sought to defend themselves from the charge. As early as June 1945, Truman wrote in his diary, ‘Propaganda seems to be our greatest foreign relations enemy. Russians distribute lies about us.’ And much of the propaganda highlighted American racism.
“In the early 1950s, the State Department estimated that nearly half of Soviet propaganda was on the racial issues. For example, in 1963, the Soviet Union broadcast 1,420 anti-American commentaries about U.S. rights violations in the wake of a racial crisis and rioting in Birmingham.”
The State Department, along with the White House, Skrentny wrote, began pushing the mostly conservative Congress into action to change the world audience’s view on America’s racism problem. Kennedy began calling for regular meetings with the Civil Rights Subcabinet Group in an effort to get more from already-existing civil-rights measures.
“The world audience’s impact on civil rights lasted from World War II until about 1968,” Skrentny wrote. “After that year, government officials less frequently expressed great concern for the national performance on racial equality. First, and most simply, there was a ‘thaw’ in relations between Western and communist countries. The futility of a nuclear missile buildup, the growing animosity between the Soviet Union and China, and a growing constituency for peace in the United States led all three parties to desire some change in the stark Cold War relations.”
Cold War return
Nowadays, the threat of nuclear war is still a concern but not like it was in the 1960s or even the ’80s. However, that may be changing with Russia's invasion of Ukraine and recent news about former President Donald Trump and the alleged classified documents related to nuclear weapons found in his possession, which The Washington Post reported last week.
If a nuclear war were to happen between the U.S. and Russia, not only would millions die from the blasts and the radiation, but following the blasts, two-thirds of the population, or 5 billion people, would be wiped out by hunger, a team at Rutgers University found in a new study, according to a report this week in Nature.
The researchers' models revealed that nuclear firestorms — even from a small nuclear conflict between two nations — would release soot into the air around the world and block out the sun, which would, in turn, result in global crop failure.
"A large percentage of people will be starving," Lili Xia, a climate scientist, told Nature in the Aug. 15 report. "It's really bad."
The Atlas-F missiles that Brewer discusses in his Cold War books were all decommissioned and sent to California and utilized by the space program, Brewer said. The missile sites were put up for sale.
In Cold War Texas, Brewer writes that a 1996 report by John Lonnquest and David Winkler found that "the Denton site was owned by the Denton Board of Education," while the Alvarado site was privately owned, the Texas Army National Guard used the site at Fort Wolters for training and small arms storage, and the Terrell school district used the site there for its FFA program and school bus storage.
The University of North Texas owns part of the base in Denton, and the university's observatory was formerly located there.
Brewer hasn’t visited the Texas underground missile sites, but he did visit three of the sites in Oklahoma, which are built similarly. He said to think of each site as two deep holes with a vertical silo 74 feet deep, another one about 40 feet deep and a 50-foot tunnel for five Air Force crew members.
As for what he hopes Denton readers will take away from the book, Brewer said, “I hope that readers understand the significance of Texas' role during what was, arguably, the most dangerous period in human history.”