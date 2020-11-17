As Denton officials consider how to use a 190-acre site for recreation at South Bonnie Brae Street and Allred Road, they are asking for input during a virtual meeting on Thursday.
“Basically, we’ve got a large piece of property that we’ve purchased for park land,” Denton City Council member Jesse Davis said. “And we need to program it. The parks department has some ideas in mind. We don’t put the final plan together until we have a lot of community input.”
Davis represents District 3, where the proposed recreation area is located.
In February 2019, council members approved a resolution providing for the “10-Minute Walk to the Park Campaign,” which “calls on communities to demonstrate their commitment to parks to inspire them to adopt long-term, system-wide strategies to improve equitable access to quality parks.”
The city maintains 23 parks.
“But the cool thing is we need to add to our park inventory in that part of the city,” Davis said. “Folks who live down [U.S. Highway 377] and some of the subdivisions that are going to come online in that area pretty soon need to have a park nearby. We have this goal to have a park within a 10-minute walk anywhere in the city. This is a big step toward that.”
The intersection of South Bonnie Brae and Allred Road is near U.S. 377 (Fort Worth Drive) in southwestern Denton.
“It’s really important to find out what people need out of their parks,” Davis said. “It’s really important to hear about whether you need more athletic fields, playgrounds, hiking trails or whatever amenity we might be able to offer.”
Denton Parks and Recreation Department officials and consultants with Teague Nall and Perkins will host the virtual meeting to consider building a recreation center, aquatics and athletic facilities while maintaining, preserving or creating trees, trails and natural space.
The meeting, which will be held via Zoom, is scheduled for 6 p.m. Thursday. For more information, visit www.cityofdenton.com/virtualcommunitymeeting. To receive a link to participate, email your name and phone number to parksnrec@cityofdenton.com. Residents can also submit input to Parks and Recreation Director Gary Packan at gary.packan@cityofdenton.com or 940-349-7460.