Visitors stroll through the Chairy Orchard on Wednesday afternoon following an announcement that the famous neighborhood attraction would close on June 18. The orchard, located at 1426 Churchill Road, was established by two neighbors in 2015.
Ann Pearson sits in a Chairy Orchard chair on Wednesday after announcing the orchard will close. Pearson and her neighbor, Judy Smith, are now in their 80s and want to step back from maintaining the orchard.
One of the Chairy Orchard founders, Ann Pearson, pictured left in her "I pick chairies" shirt speaks with visitors about the orchard on Wednesday. While Pearson and her neighbor Judy Smith are saddened by the closure, they felt the upkeep was too much to sustain.
What became one of Denton’s staple artistic displays beloved by locals and visitors from across the world, the Chairy Orchard announced Wednesday its closure as its founders sadly take their seats.
Neighbors Judy Smith and Ann Pearson established the Chairy Orchard, located at 1426 Churchill Drive in the space between their adjoined yards, in 2015. The free destination offered whimsically fashioned arrays of secondhand chairs, reading materials for those looking to relax with a good book, and a spot for lovers to immortalize their affection on the Locks of Love Chairish Wall.