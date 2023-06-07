What became one of Denton’s staple artistic displays beloved by locals and visitors from across the world, the Chairy Orchard announced Wednesday its closure as its founders sadly take their seats.

Neighbors Judy Smith and Ann Pearson established the Chairy Orchard, located at 1426 Churchill Drive in the space between their adjoined yards, in 2015. The free destination offered whimsically fashioned arrays of secondhand chairs, reading materials for those looking to relax with a good book, and a spot for lovers to immortalize their affection on the Locks of Love Chairish Wall.

Ann Pearson sits in a Chairy Orchard chair on Wednesday after announcing the orchard will close. Pearson and her neighbor, Judy Smith, are now in their 80s and want to step back from maintaining the orchard.

