The Denton City Council will meet Tuesday morning, although offline to the public, to review resumes from internal auditor candidates.
It is the third time in four years that council members hope to fill the slot.
Umesh Dalal told council members in February that he would not renew his two-year contract when it ended that month. Sarah Kuechler, the city manager’s chief of staff, said Dalal stayed on part-time through the end of April to aid in the transition.
Last week, Assistant City Auditor Madison Rorschach presented to council members a revised audit plan to follow the COVID-19 disaster declaration. Rorschach told them that the original audit plan developed with Dalal would be difficult to implement in the pandemic, and city operations themselves would benefit from review in light of disaster and other federal funding requirements.
But council members still took the time to remove from that original audit plan a review of the city’s utility easements, an item that was controversial when first proposed by council member Deb Armintor. In a related audit required by a new state law, Denton Municipal Electric recently reported to city leaders a new home that was built too close to a high-voltage power line.
Dalal was hired in 2018 after a nationwide search. He had a reputation for being tough but fair in his reviews. He also didn’t shy away from politically charged assignments. Earlier this year, Dalal and Rorschach began their reports on a review of capital improvement projects after receiving an anonymous tip on the fraud, waste and abuse hotline. The caller reported possible waste in the city’s push to complete the new roundabout at Scripture and Bonnie Brae streets. The pair noted some irregularities in their review of the project, but they did not find any evidence of waste.
On Tuesday, the council’s agenda includes additional audit reports of the capital improvements program in the afternoon. Those reports will be broadcast online.
The internal auditor is one of four city employees who answer directly to the City Council. (The others are the city attorney, city manager and municipal judge.) Dalal is the third person to serve the Denton city government in the post since it was created by the city charter in 2006. He was appointed after Craig Hametner resigned abruptly after just eight months on the job in 2017. The post had been vacant for a decade.
Dalal was paid about $135,000 annually. His contract included a $300 monthly car allowance.
More information about the meeting is online at cityofdenton.com.