The art-covered traffic boxes are part of the city’s ongoing electronic box art program that now features artwork from local high school and university students.
Their artwork is printed on temporary vinyl wrap and then adhered to the traffic box by professional installers. Vinyl wraps are well suited for the project since they can be manufactured quickly and inexpensively. The city first started decorating the boxes in 2019.
Omar Siddiqui, a management analyst for the Denton Parks and Recreation Department, said art has been installed on 10 traffic boxes, and four more are pending.
Siddiqui said the idea came from other communities doing similar projects. Officials wanted community and school artists to be involved in the project and made it part of Denton’s Public Art Program.
“We have several traffic boxes, basically at every intersection in the downtown area, which is, roughly speaking, the Original Denton District — and so we thought it’d be a really great way to sort of beautify the space and add a little bit of color,” Siddiqui said.
Denton ISD students from Denton, Ryan and Guyer high schools and LaGrone Academy designed the first 10 art pieces.
Siddiqui said students from the University of North Texas and Texas Woman’s University will soon design the four additional traffic boxes.
“It’s very high-quality [art] — and what I like is that there’s a great variety of styles in the work,” he said.
There was no theme for the art, but Siddiqui said they provided a little guidance with each school.
“We tried to sort of allow them to play around with the idea of what Denton means to them,” he said.
Siddiqui said he’s not sure how long the art will be on display, but the vinyl wraps have a lifespan of about five years, depending on environmental conditions.
The Denton Public Art Program helps sustain and promote the city’s unique and creative identity. Funding for the project came from a grant provided by the Texas Commission on the Arts and the Hotel Occupancy Tax Fund, which is designated for projects that may encourage tourism and visitors to the city.
JUAN BETANCOURT can be reached via Twitter at @jbetancourt_15.