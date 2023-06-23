Denton County Courthouse art box
Symbols of Denton decorate a traffic box at Elm and Hickory streets, designed by a Denton ISD high school student.

Locals may have noticed several plain gray traffic boxes have been wrapped in new, one-of-a-kind artwork as they stroll around the Square.

One downtown traffic box at the corner of Elm and Hickory streets has a drawing of a road leading to the Courthouse on the Square with a sign reading “Denton city limit.”

Quakertown art box
The backside of a traffic box has an illustration of Quakertown at Locust and Sycamore streets.
Flower art box

Artwork of flowers adorns one of the traffic boxes on the Square.

