The tiger head mask has seen better days. Large and round like a beach ball, its dark stripes are fading into the burnt orange fur, weathered by the sun. Josh Musgrove has been wearing it and similar costumes on the streets of Denton for several years. He wears it while playing keyboard for passersby who call out, “Hey, it's the Tiger Head Guy!”
Musgrove has been known to make appearances along University Drive and other street corners. The day before Easter, he'd set up on the Courthouse on the Square lawn across the street from LSA Burger Co. On a picturesque Saturday afternoon, people gathered around him on the old courthouse lawn, enjoying a picnic, a good book underneath a shade tree and the Bible on a bench in front of the courthouse.
With a white backdrop, framed in gold, orange and black balloons behind him, Musgrove ignites his black-and-white keyboard keys as if he were channeling Ray Charles from beyond the grave. Only a few people gather on the sidewalk in front of him, holding up their phones to snap photos and record his performance.
Nearly 600 of them had "liked" the Facebook post about Musgrove's special event on Saturday afternoon to recognize his belated April 2 birthday. Not as many arrive to take pictures with him and sign his poster. They come in spurts, lining up to offer birthday wishes and pose for portraits by local photographer Mike Ferreira. Some leave presents in a small box next to him. Wrapped in various colors, they may or may not include a PlayStation 4, the top wish on Musgrove’s birthday wish list.
Denton Spider-Man, aka Jeremy Rock Sons, is there, cracking jokes and sharing superhero poses with all who stop to greet him.
Mayor Gerard Hudspeth is on hand to present Musgrove with an official proclamation. Hudspeth says he had the opportunity to visit with Musgrove when he saw him playing the keyboard near Strickland Middle School off Bell Avenue. Like others, he couldn’t quite figure out why Musgrove was playing the keyboard while wearing an animal head mask.
“... Whereas the city of Denton,” Hudspeth read from the proclamation, “is proud to celebrate its vibrant music heritage and contributions of talented musicians who bring our community to life; and whereas Josh ‘Tiger Head Guy’ Musgrove, a dedicated musician and beloved member of our community, has performed live music for countless hours, nearly every day for the past seven years; and whereas through his exceptional musical talent and unwavering commitment, Josh embodies the heart of our city, fostering an eclectic, artsy and welcoming atmosphere; and whereas Josh’s music, provided entirely without charge, has delighted and inspired Dentonites of all ages while also strengthening the bonds of friendship and understanding that define our community; and whereas Josh’s sweet, gentle spirit has captured the hearts of many and has exemplified the true meaning of what it means to be a Dentonite.
“And now therefore I, Gerard Hudspeth, the mayor of the city of Denton, do hereby declare and proclaim that the 8th day of April, 2023, is Josh 'Tiger Head Guy' Musgrove Day.”
The mayor's proclamation, the spider guy and half a dozen cameras pointed at him don't faze Musgrove. His worn-out tiger head stares straight ahead with unblinking blue eyes at a view of the Square that a Confederate soldier spent nearly a 100 years atop a monument watching change with unblinking stone eyes. The mayor's father, Willie Hudspeth, spent 20 years trying to get the Confederate soldier monument removed, holding signs to point out the hate the monument represented, demonstrating not far from where Musgrove now plays.
No hate appears on this Saturday afternoon. Only love for Musgrove, who has become a staple of Denton. He isn't the only musician busking on the Square. But he is the only keyboard player who wears a tiger head mask while playing tunes that sound inspirational, patriotic and somewhat familiar, though difficult to place upon reflection.
Vince Baugher, a local chiropractor and Denton Rotary Club member, had seen Musgrove playing on the streets. Like others who noticed him, Baugher recalls kind of walking by and smiling awkwardly, not really knowing how to interact with someone in a tiger head mask.
One night, Baugher was walking out of LSA Burger with his family when Musgrove asked him for a ride home. Musgrove was living on the north side of the city, a journey that is too far to walk with a keyboard, chair and stand in hand. His ride was two hours late, and GoZone wasn’t an option due to the size of his equipment, Baugher says.
The size of Musgrove’s equipment required Baugher to temporarily leave his family at the Square so he could give Musgrove a ride home. It wasn’t a huge ask given the Square is home to an arcade, a comic book shop and other staples of Denton shopping and entertainment.
On the ride to Musgrove’s house, Baugher learned that the young man has family in Grand Prairie whom he sometimes talks with by phone and a birthday coming up on April 2 — the same day as Baugher’s late father.
“In memory of my dad, I wanted to throw Josh a little birthday party and bring him his favorite cake,” Baugher says. “I put something about it on Facebook.”
Denton Facebook users began responding with suggestions and seeking ways to donate money and gifts. Baugher set up an Amazon wish list but did his best not to overwhelm Musgrove with a delivery truck filled with gifts. He also suggested gift cards for Musgrove's favorite restaurants such as Jack in the Box and Taco Bell and one for Uber to help him get around Denton with his keyboard in tow.
Denton’s Rose Costumes, Baugher says, offered to buy a new tiger mascot outfit for Musgrove and have his old one cleaned.
Organizers planned to host Musgrove’s party last weekend on his birthday, but because of the threat of severe weather, they moved it to Easter weekend.
“The response has been cool,” Baugher says.
On Saturday, the response is apparent on the smiling faces of the people who arrive to wish Musgrove a happy birthday and listen to his music. It’s a come-and-go affair, and Musgrove’s music fills the Square, following passersby as they make their way into the various restaurants and shops that await them.
Musgrove watches them from behind his tiger head mask. He rarely speaks but simply allows his music to do his talking.
His playing doesn’t stop until he realizes that he's received money for his belated birthday. He asks Baugher to give him a ride to Game X Change and GameStop so he can finally pick up the PlayStation 4 he's been wanting. His admirers offer to watch his keyboard, his birthday cookie cakes — with a keyboard design — and his birthday presents, which include a new microphone and a fan for inside his tiger head mask.
Later that evening, social media posts with photographs of Musgrove in his tiger head mask behind his keyboard began circulating on Facebook, garnering hundreds of "likes" and dozens of comments filled with birthday wishes for the Tiger Head Guy who has touched hundreds of lives with his music.
Ferreira posted his batch of birthday photographs on the Denton Downtowners Facebook group. He captured several people signing Musgrove’s birthday poster. One wore a unicorn head mask, drawing a comment on Facebook, “Is there a new character in the mix? ‘Punk Rock Unicorn Head Wheelchair Dude’?” A user named Geeky B Hoody replied, “Yeah, I go by ‘Bad Unicorn,’ but I’ll answer to anything really! Lol.”
The lead photograph of the batch captures the moment when Musgrove received his official proclamation. In his tiger head mask, Musgrove stares at the camera with his hands in his lap instead of on the keyboard. With his hands on his hips, Denton Spider-Man stands to his right. To his left, the mayor holds the proclamation with Baugher, both of whom smile at the camera next to Musgrove.
“Great pictorial of the party. You really capture it. It was fun to be part of it,” wrote Bo Lemmon, who was followed by dozens of comments from Facebook users: “How encouraging is it to see that there is still a lot of goodness out there.” “Love this.” “What a proud Denton moment! This is what community is about!”
“This is Denton!”
